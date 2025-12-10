'Women Aren’t Beaten, Objectified...': Saumya Tandon Slams Netizen For Calling Dhurandhar 'Misogynistic'; Did She Take A Dig At Pathaan & Animal?

Saumya Tandon / Deepika Padukone / Rashmika Mandanna | X

A lot of discussions are going around Dhurandhar, and many netizens are calling the film 'misogynistic'. Saumya Tandon, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has slammed a netizen for claiming that the film promotes misogyny. Her tweet also hints that she took a dig at movies like Pathaan and Animal.

A female netizen took a dig at Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar, and tweeted, "Step 1: be a male actor in Bollywood who is known for being a soft-boy. Step 2: realize you are becoming irrelevant and your female audience is losing interest. Step 3: grow out your beard and hair to look like a mindless caveman with no hygiene so you can cater to the male audience. Step 4: star in a misogynistic movie as a manchild with 0 emotional intelligence and get thousands of fanboys and fanmen. Step 5: promote aggression and misogyny under the name of “masculinity” and earn crores of rupees while real men get influenced by your actions and go around doing real harm to women. But you don’t care cause you’re rich and have no ethics 🤑 Some more such examples : Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor (sic)."

Step 1: be a male actor in Bollywood who is known for being a soft-boy



Step 2: realize you are becoming irrelevant and your female audience is losing interest



Step 3: grow out your beard and hair to look like a mindless caveman with no hygiene so you can cater to the male… pic.twitter.com/tr2TA9nifU — awkwardgoat3 🐐 (@DivijaBhasin) December 8, 2025

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen wrote, "Both the female leads legit slap men and they don't even react. This woman wouldn't have even watched Dhurandhar but as usual making lame points to play woman card which has no relation with the movie (sic)."

Saumya reacted to the above tweet and wrote, "Agreed. In the universe Dhurandhar is set in, with the societal norms the director chose to depict, it is a male-dominated world, yet the women are treated with dignity. They aren’t beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed it. It’s important to remember we’re dealing with a very different world (sic)."

Agreed.

In the universe Dhurandhar is set in, with the societal norms the director chose to depict, it is a male-dominated world , yet the women are treated with dignity. They aren’t beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed… https://t.co/mzSZ2I3N7q — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) December 10, 2025

She further wrote, "Sorry that the grain of this story doesn’t allow for glamorous heroines singing songs on exotic beaches, that may work for other scripts, but not in this one. That said, as an actor, I do hope I also get opportunities to be part of women-centric narratives (sic)."

Who Is Saumya Tandon?

Saumya started her career with television, and she has been a part of many famous TV shows like Aisa Des Hai Mera, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, and others. She also played a pivotal role in Jab We Met.