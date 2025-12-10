 'Women Aren’t Beaten, Objectified...': Saumya Tandon Slams Netizen For Calling Dhurandhar 'Misogynistic'; Did She Take A Dig At Pathaan & Animal?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Women Aren’t Beaten, Objectified...': Saumya Tandon Slams Netizen For Calling Dhurandhar 'Misogynistic'; Did She Take A Dig At Pathaan & Animal?

'Women Aren’t Beaten, Objectified...': Saumya Tandon Slams Netizen For Calling Dhurandhar 'Misogynistic'; Did She Take A Dig At Pathaan & Animal?

Saumya Tandon, who plays a pivotal role in Dhurandhar, has slammed a netizen for claiming that the film promotes misogyny. Saumya tweeted, "Women are treated with dignity. They aren’t beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed it."

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Saumya Tandon / Deepika Padukone / Rashmika Mandanna | X

A lot of discussions are going around Dhurandhar, and many netizens are calling the film 'misogynistic'. Saumya Tandon, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has slammed a netizen for claiming that the film promotes misogyny. Her tweet also hints that she took a dig at movies like Pathaan and Animal.

A female netizen took a dig at Ranveer Singh and Dhurandhar, and tweeted, "Step 1: be a male actor in Bollywood who is known for being a soft-boy. Step 2: realize you are becoming irrelevant and your female audience is losing interest. Step 3: grow out your beard and hair to look like a mindless caveman with no hygiene so you can cater to the male audience. Step 4: star in a misogynistic movie as a manchild with 0 emotional intelligence and get thousands of fanboys and fanmen. Step 5: promote aggression and misogyny under the name of “masculinity” and earn crores of rupees while real men get influenced by your actions and go around doing real harm to women. But you don’t care cause you’re rich and have no ethics 🤑 Some more such examples : Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor (sic)."

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen wrote, "Both the female leads legit slap men and they don't even react. This woman wouldn't have even watched Dhurandhar but as usual making lame points to play woman card which has no relation with the movie (sic)."

Read Also
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday,...
article-image

Saumya reacted to the above tweet and wrote, "Agreed. In the universe Dhurandhar is set in, with the societal norms the director chose to depict, it is a male-dominated world, yet the women are treated with dignity. They aren’t beaten, objectified, or shown as one of many wives, even though that society could have allowed it. It’s important to remember we’re dealing with a very different world (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Varanasi Students Embrace Tamil As ‘Tamil Karkalam’ Initiative Sparks Enthusiasm At Kashi Tamil Sangamam
Varanasi Students Embrace Tamil As ‘Tamil Karkalam’ Initiative Sparks Enthusiasm At Kashi Tamil Sangamam
US: North Carolina High School Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured; Investigation Underway
US: North Carolina High School Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead, Another Injured; Investigation Underway
IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At iimcat.ac.in; Last Chance To Challenge
IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At iimcat.ac.in; Last Chance To Challenge
At Just 1 Year 9 Months Of Age, Ratnagiri’s Veda Sarfare Becomes Youngest Swimmer To Complete 100 Metres; Enters India Book of Records | Videos
At Just 1 Year 9 Months Of Age, Ratnagiri’s Veda Sarfare Becomes Youngest Swimmer To Complete 100 Metres; Enters India Book of Records | Videos

She further wrote, "Sorry that the grain of this story doesn’t allow for glamorous heroines singing songs on exotic beaches, that may work for other scripts, but not in this one. That said, as an actor, I do hope I also get opportunities to be part of women-centric narratives (sic)."

Read Also
Did Akshaye Khanna Replicate Father Vinod Khanna's Dance Steps In Dhurandhar Song FA9LA?
article-image

Who Is Saumya Tandon?

Saumya started her career with television, and she has been a part of many famous TV shows like Aisa Des Hai Mera, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, and others. She also played a pivotal role in Jab We Met.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa Written Update, December 10: Anupama & Rahi Find Out Who Was Behind Fashion Show Mishap

Anupamaa Written Update, December 10: Anupama & Rahi Find Out Who Was Behind Fashion Show Mishap

'Women Aren’t Beaten, Objectified...': Saumya Tandon Slams Netizen For Calling Dhurandhar...

'Women Aren’t Beaten, Objectified...': Saumya Tandon Slams Netizen For Calling Dhurandhar...

Did Akshaye Khanna Replicate Father Vinod Khanna's Dance Steps In Dhurandhar Song FA9LA?

Did Akshaye Khanna Replicate Father Vinod Khanna's Dance Steps In Dhurandhar Song FA9LA?

Kritika Kamra Makes It Official With Gaurav Kapur, Who Is Kitani Mohabbat Hai Actress's Boyfriend?

Kritika Kamra Makes It Official With Gaurav Kapur, Who Is Kitani Mohabbat Hai Actress's Boyfriend?

'Koi Bouncer Nahi Hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Gets Angry At Paps, Asks Them To Respect Her...

'Koi Bouncer Nahi Hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Gets Angry At Paps, Asks Them To Respect Her...