Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan 2 Announced At An Event In Dubai? Here's The Truth - Watch Video

Pathaan 2 Happening Soon? |

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback on the big screens with YRF's Pathaan in 2023. The film became a blockbuster, and there have been multiple reports that Pathaan 2 is also happening. Recently, the superstar attended an event in Dubai for the promotion of a property brand. At the event, the owner of the brand hinted that Pathaan 2 is happening.

He said, "Koi blockbuster movie hoti hai toh uska ek sequel hota hai, am I right? Like Pathaan. Pathaan 2 aa rahi hai. Toh koi movie aap dekho, toh uska sequel hoga." He further went on to connect it with his property brand.

The video went viral on social media, and fans of the superstar became excited that maybe Pathaan 2 is happening soon. However, neither the makers nor SRK has confirmed it.

Shah Rukh Khan As Pathaan In Alpha?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha was slated to release on Christmas this year, but it has been postponed to 2026. According to reports, SRK will have a cameo in the film as Pathaan, and later, the makers will start work on Pathaan 2. But there's no confirmation about it.

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, and others.

The first look of the film was released on SRK's birthday this year, and it had received a fantastic response. The release date of King is not yet announced, but reportedly, the movie will hit the big screens during Gandhi Jayanti weekend next year.