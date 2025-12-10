 Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan 2 Announced At An Event In Dubai? Here's The Truth - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan 2 Announced At An Event In Dubai? Here's The Truth - Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan 2 Announced At An Event In Dubai? Here's The Truth - Watch Video

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan attended an event in Dubai for the promotion of a property brand. At the event, the owner of the brand hinted that Pathaan 2 is happening. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Pathaan 2 Happening Soon? |

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback on the big screens with YRF's Pathaan in 2023. The film became a blockbuster, and there have been multiple reports that Pathaan 2 is also happening. Recently, the superstar attended an event in Dubai for the promotion of a property brand. At the event, the owner of the brand hinted that Pathaan 2 is happening.

He said, "Koi blockbuster movie hoti hai toh uska ek sequel hota hai, am I right? Like Pathaan. Pathaan 2 aa rahi hai. Toh koi movie aap dekho, toh uska sequel hoga." He further went on to connect it with his property brand.

The video went viral on social media, and fans of the superstar became excited that maybe Pathaan 2 is happening soon. However, neither the makers nor SRK has confirmed it.

Shah Rukh Khan As Pathaan In Alpha?

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Timetable Out; Details Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Timetable Out; Details Here
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens Call It 'Anupamaa Ki Copy'- VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens Call It 'Anupamaa Ki Copy'- VIDEO
SBI Managing Director Expresses Concerns Over Mechanism To Obtain Single Consent From Customers For All Financial Services Products
SBI Managing Director Expresses Concerns Over Mechanism To Obtain Single Consent From Customers For All Financial Services Products
Mumbai Sees Alarming Spike In Missing Cases; 60 Females Among 82 Incidents Reported In 36 Days
Mumbai Sees Alarming Spike In Missing Cases; 60 Females Among 82 Incidents Reported In 36 Days

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha was slated to release on Christmas this year, but it has been postponed to 2026. According to reports, SRK will have a cameo in the film as Pathaan, and later, the makers will start work on Pathaan 2. But there's no confirmation about it.

Read Also
'Under Belt Treatment': Netizens React As Shah Rukh Khan Asked To Say 'Zubaan Kesari' At Delhi...
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, and others.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan On New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 List
article-image

The first look of the film was released on SRK's birthday this year, and it had received a fantastic response. The release date of King is not yet announced, but reportedly, the movie will hit the big screens during Gandhi Jayanti weekend next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release: Know When & Where To Watch This Popular Comedy...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release: Know When & Where To Watch This Popular Comedy...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 10: Poddar Family Turns Against Abhira As She...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 10: Poddar Family Turns Against Abhira As She...

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan 2 Announced At An Event In Dubai? Here's The Truth - Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan 2 Announced At An Event In Dubai? Here's The Truth - Watch Video

Anupamaa Written Update, December 10: Anupama & Rahi Find Out Who Was Behind Fashion Show Mishap

Anupamaa Written Update, December 10: Anupama & Rahi Find Out Who Was Behind Fashion Show Mishap