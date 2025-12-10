Shah Rukh Khan On New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 List

Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited Met Gala debut didn’t just break the internet; it earned him a coveted place on The New York Times Style section’s 67 Most Stylish People of 2025. The NYT described his influence by saying, "Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood’s biggest star and one of the world’s most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest."

Keep reading as we once again take a closer look at SRK's Met Gala moment, making headlines today.

Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's Sabyasachi moment

For the 2025 theme “Tailored For You,” Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed a masterpiece that fused Indian royal aesthetics with modern couture precision. SRK stepped onto the Met carpet in a black floor-length tailored coat made from superfine Tasmanian wool.

The black piece featured monogrammed Japanese horn buttons, sharply peaked lapels, wide shoulders, and a single-breasted finish, reflecting Mughal court jackets while staying firmly rooted in contemporary tailoring.

Underneath, SRK wore a jet-black silk shirt, paired with tailored wool trousers, and cinched with a pleated satin kamarbandh.

But no Sabyasachi look is complete without jewellery, and SRK’s was both personal and powerful. Across his torso lay a stack of talismanic chains, adorned with a crystal-studded ‘K’ pendant, a nod to his iconic name.

A diamond star brooch, statement rings, and layered metalwork added edginess without overwhelming the outfit. he further rounded off his Met moment with an 18k gold Bengal Tiger Head Cane, embellished with sapphires, tourmalines, and old-cut diamonds.

Talking about his look, the actor wrote on Instagram, "Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!"