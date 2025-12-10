Nidhi Saraswat Marries Chirag Upadhyay In Ghaziabad: Check Out Viral Wedding Videos

Devotional singer and celebrated kathavachak Nidhi Saraswat began a new chapter in her life as she married Chirag Upadhyay in a beautifully intimate ceremony held at Nayab Vedanta Farms, Ghaziabad, on December 9. The wedding, attended by close family and well-wishers, quickly became a social-media favourite, with clips of the couple walking hand-in-hand down the mandap drawing warm reactions online.

For her big day, Nidhi donned a classic red lehenga paired with traditional gold jewels, while Chirag stunned in an ivory sherwani.

Check out wedding clips below:

As per media reports, the couple's bond traces back to 2020 when they first met during a Brahmin community gathering. Over the years, that introduction turned into a steady connection, culminating in this much-celebrated union. Wedding festivities reportedly began a day earlier, with a vibrant haldi ceremony held at the Upadhyay residence in Ghaziabad.

Who is Nidhi Saraswat?

For many, the marriage also shines a spotlight on Nidhi’s inspiring spiritual journey. Born in 1997 and raised in Aligarh’s Sasni Gate locality, she stepped into devotional discourse early, reciting the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita at just eight years old. Today, she is one of the youngest and most recognised voices delivering Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, Ramayana and Bhagwat discourses across India and abroad.

Alongside her sister Neha, with whom she performs bhajans as the popular "Yugal Jodi," Nidhi has won audiences in the UK, US and several other countries. Her widely loved bhajans, including Main Radhavallabh Ki, Radha Rani Meri Hai and Bhajo Re Mann Govinda, have cemented her reputation among devotees worldwide.

Her contributions have reportedly earned her honours such as the International Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Scholar Award from the UK Parliament and the Harmony Award from the Mayor of London. She also lends her voice and support to a foundation working for people with disabilities, adding community service to her growing legacy.