Rakul Preet Singh Swears By Desi Skincare Remedies; Jackky Bhagnani's 'Reason To Glow' Is His Wife | FPJ EXCLUSIVE

In a time when wellness is more than just a buzzword, B-Town couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are redefining what it means to live well in today's fast-paced world.

One of Bollywood's most-loved jodis, the actor-entrepreneurs recently caught up with The Free Press Journal (FPJ) for a candid chat about their skincare routine, Sunday wellness ritual and why they believe India is at a turning point in holistic health.

Rakul's wellness philosophy

The actress, who is known for her discipline and fitness, is very passionate about wellness as well. "Your body is one of the most beautiful creations of God. It's capable of healing itself when guided in the right direction," says Rakul. "Regenerative or integrative medicine is the future; it's much better than instantly jumping onto medication. I have tried it on myself, and I am a firm believer in it."

Her belief in science-backed healing, rather than quick fixes, forms the foundation of much of her wellness routine.

Her 3-step skincare routine

Rakul is wonderfully methodical about her skincare, and she doesn’t hesitate to break down her routine, step-by-step. "I do follow a 3-step routine. My mornings are very basic — a wash, moisturiser and sunscreen," she shares.

Her nighttime routine, however, is non-negotiable. "Firstly, I make sure that I remove my makeup properly. That's something I'll never skip, no matter how late it is.

"I remove my makeup (separately) for the eyes and face, wash it off, and follow it with moisturiser under my eyes and on the face. It's a cleansing, toning and moisturising routine."

Inside Rakul's desi rituals

The De De Pyaar De actress also swears by D-I-Y home rituals. "I use a banana mask, besan or rose water and tomato. Sometimes I even put ghee on my face and he (Jackky) is like, 'Eee, what is this?'

"Well, that (ghee) actually helps a lot. More than the products, I try and go as natural as I can," she explains, adding, "It works better than expensive chemical-heavy products."

Even on hectic shoot days, her philosophy remains the same: simple, clean, and stay consistent.

Jackky's 'I do nothing'

When the focus shifts to Jackky, the couple instantly breaks into laughter. Rakul dramatically points out that she has a step-by-step routine and he does nothing. "No makeup, no moisturiser, nothing... I beg him to use moisturiser," she exclaims as Jackky laughs.

"Honestly, I don't do anything," he reveals. "I get trolled, as people say I'm wearing lipstick. But no, it's natural."

"I need lipstick to match his colour," says Rakul. "Zero skincare expense on this man — not even lip balm."

"My reason to glow is her," Jackky adds. While the actor relies on genetics and good energy, Rakul carries the skincare discipline for the both of them — and lovingly pokes fun at it too.

Their Sunday repair days

The couple don't indulge in long sheet-mask routines, but they do take their weekly rejuvenation seriously.

"Every Sunday, we spend a couple of hours rebooting our system," Rakul admits candidly. "We've tried hydrogen therapy, ozone therapy, fire cupping, and contrast therapy during our weekend rituals."

Secret to their glowing skin

Jackky credits their lifestyle for their healthy skin. "We eat very clean food, right? So, that's one big advantage for both of us. We sleep for at least seven to eight hours daily. That's one very, very big thing. She keeps me very happy and vice versa."

Rakul further elaborates, "Your skin is always going to reflect your state of being. It's not like none of us are stressed. We all have stress, but you have to cut the noise at some point. Your skin is a reflection of how you're feeling within — emotionally, physically, mentally, and nutritionally. What you sow is what you reap."

Turning entrepreneurs with Nuvana Wellness Clinic

Rakul and Jackky recently came on board as strategic investors at Nuvana Wellness Clinic, a cutting-edge, science-backed regenerative health centre.

"It's a wellness place which is completely backed by science, and if it's backed with science, then you know that you're in safe hands," says Jackky.

Rakul adds, "Dr Rohan's passion matches ours. India often looks at wellness as a quick beauty fix, but it's not true. It needs medically backed research, and this brand stood out because of that balance — modern science fused with ancient practices.