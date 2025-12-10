Long Weekends In 2026 In India: Check Out The Complete Holiday Calendar For Next Year

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to plan more trips in 2026, here it is. The new year is packed with long weekends—some ready-made, some just a single leave away from becoming mini-vacations. Whether you love mountains, beaches, festivals, or quick city breaks, this curated month-by-month guide will help you map out every escape worth taking in 2026.

Bookmark this calendar and start plotting your adventures early!

January 2026

January sets the tone with two easy opportunities to unwind.

January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day

January 23 (Friday) – Vasant Panchami (Restricted Holiday)

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

How to plan:

Take January 2 off to enjoy a 4-day New Year holiday (Jan 1–4).

Club Jan 23–26 and enjoy another 4-day Republic Day getaway.

Perfect for sun-soaked beaches or crisp hill retreats.

February 2026

The mid-month marker is Mahashivratri on February 15, while February 28 blends into early March’s Holi window, ideal for stretching a weekend into something longer if you plan well.

March 2026

March 3 (Tuesday) – Holi

March 20 (Friday) – Ugadi / Gudi Padwa (Regional)

March 26 (Thursday) – Ram Navami

March 31 (Tuesday) – Mahavir Jayanti

Travel hacks:

Combine Feb 28–March 3 for a colourful Holi getaway.

Merge March 26–31 with a leave on March 30 for a 5-day break.

April 2026

April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 5 (Sunday) – Easter

April 3–5 gives you a fuss-free long weekend. Add April 2 as leave to make it a luxe 4-day holiday.

May 2026

May 1 (Friday) – Labour Day / Buddha Purnima

Enjoy the ready May 1–3 long weekend. Stretch it to four days by taking April 30 or May 4 off.

June 2026

June 26 (Friday) – Muharram (Ashura)

A neat June 26–28 weekend. Take June 25 off for a moody, monsoon-themed four-day retreat.

July 2026

July 16 (Thursday) – Rath Yatra

A single leave on July 17 gives you a July 16–19 long weekend.

August 2026

August 25 (Tuesday) – Milad-un-Nabi

August 28 (Friday) – Raksha Bandhan

Take a day or two around these dates to craft a 5-day holiday for late-monsoon travel.

September 2026

September 4 (Friday) – Janmashtami

September 14 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

Choose either Sept 4–6 or Sept 12–14 for a relaxed three-day trip.

October 2026

October 2 (Friday) – Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday) – Dussehra

October 2–4 is ideal for a short break.

For a longer one, take October 19 off and enjoy Oct 17–20.

November 2026

November 24 (Tuesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti

Apply for November 23 and create a Nov 21–24 long weekend.

December 2026

December 25 (Friday) – Christmas

A ready Dec 25–27 holiday. Add Dec 24 or Dec 28 for a festive four-day escape.

With so many long weekends beautifully spaced out across 2026, your next year can easily be the one filled with more travel, more downtime and more memories. Time to start planning!