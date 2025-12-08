Where To Travel In 2026: 10 Destinations Across The World To Add To Your Bucket List; Cartagena, Jaffna & Maine Are Go-To Spots

If you're already daydreaming about beaches, mountains, or food trails for next year’s travels, 2026 is shaping up to be full of irresistible possibilities. Lonely Planet has dropped its annual list of the 25 best places to visit, and this time, the lineup is a mix of classic icons, underrated cultural hubs, and nature-rich escapes that feel like they’ve been pulled straight out of a travel vision board.

So, whether you’re planning one big adventure or switching in multiple short trips, here are the top 10 destinations that deserve a firm spot on your 2026 bucket list.

Peru, South America

A long-time favourite for history lovers, Peru remains unmatched in its blend of adventure and heritage. In 2026, explore the Sacred Valley, wander through Cusco’s food markets, and discover Lima’s increasingly bold art and don't miss stopping at the popular Machu Picchu.

Jaffna, Sri Lanka

Jaffna is stepping into the global travel spotlight with its distinct Tamil culture, colourful kovils, coastal landscapes, and incredible food. The region's peaceful islands and heritage sites make it one of Sri Lanka's most soulful destinations.

Maine, USA

If crisp air, rugged coastlines, and unbeatable seafood sound like your kind of getaway, Maine should be high on your list. With new eco-lodges and nature trails coming up, 2026 will be a great year to experience Acadia National Park, historic lighthouses, and long scenic drives.

Cádiz, Spain

Sun-kissed beaches and centuries of history, Cádiz delivers the best of Spain without the tourist overload. Wander through its old quarters, indulge in tapas by the sea, or join the electric Cádiz Carnival for an unforgettable cultural experience.

Réunion, Africa

A paradise for hikers and adventurers, Réunion combines volcanic landscapes, waterfalls and thrilling outdoor experiences. Trekking around Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, remains a major draw.

Botswana, Africa

Known for ethical tourism and luxurious safari lodges, Botswana continues to be one of Africa's most pristine wildlife destinations. The Okavango Delta offers unforgettable encounters with elephants, big cats, and tranquil waterways.

Cartagena, Colombia

Cartagena's pastel colonial streets, Caribbean energy, and next-level cuisine make it an irresistible mix of history and fun. Stroll through the Old Town, dance the night away, or hop to nearby beach islands.

Finland, Europe

From magical northern lights to Helsinki’s design-driven neighbourhoods, Finland offers serenity with a futuristic twist. Wellness retreats and eco-stays are elevating the travel experience here.

Tipperary, Ireland

A gem for culture lovers, Tipperary blends mediaeval sites, rolling landscapes, charming local pubs, and farm-fresh food. It's Ireland at its warmest and most authentic.

Mexico City, Mexico

Bold, artistic, and endlessly vibrant, Mexico City continues to reinvent itself. Expect a mix of Aztec heritage, contemporary art, buzzing nightlife, and some of the best food scenes on the planet.

Also on Lonely Planet's top 25 list

Quetzaltenango (Xela), Guatemala

British Columbia, Canada

Sardinia, Italy

Liberdade, São Paulo (Brazil)

Utrecht, Netherlands

Barbados, Caribbean

Jeju-Do (Jeju Island), South Korea

North Island, New Zealand

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota, USA

Quy Nhon, Vietnam

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Phuket, Thailand