2026 World's Best Travel Experience Is Savouring 'Kerala Food': 5 Iconic Breakfast You Must Try

If there’s one place in India where breakfast feels like a celebration, it’s Kerala. Every morning here begins with the aroma of freshly steamed rice, roasted coconut, and fragrant curry leaves wafting through homes. Whether you’re dining in a restaurant or a humble roadside eatery, breakfast in Kerala isn’t just a meal—it’s an experience deeply rooted in tradition, hospitality, and flavour.

Kerala culinary culture among World's Best Travel Experience in 2025

Kerala culinary culture is named among the 25 Best Experiences in the World for 2026, the only Indian entry on the list by Lonely Planet. The recognition celebrates the state’s unique culinary culture, one that has evolved from centuries of global trade and cultural exchange. Nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, their kitchens are a melting pot of rich flavours made with staple ingredients like coconut, rice, and spices.

So, if you’re planning a trip to God's Own Country, here are five iconic Kerala breakfast dishes (and one must-try coffee) that capture the essence of its culinary heritage:

Appam with Stew

The iconic breakfast staple, Appams are soft-centred, bowl-shaped pancakes made from fermented rice batter, paired with a mild and creamy vegetable or chicken stew simmered in coconut milk. The gentle sweetness of the appam perfectly complements the subtle spices of the stew, creating a comforting combination that wakes many Kerala houses.

Puttu with Kadala Curry

This humble yet hearty dish features Puttu, a steamed cylinder of ground rice layered with grated coconut, served with Kadala Curry, a robust black chickpea curry cooked with roasted coconut, onions, and aromatic spices. Rich in flavour and nutrition, this duo is a breakfast staple that fuels Keralites for the day ahead.

Idiyappam

Also known as string hoppers, Idiyappam are fine rice noodle nests that are steamed to perfection and served with savoury curries like egg, chicken, or fish curry, or even with sweetened coconut milk for a lighter treat. The delicate texture of idiyappam makes it a versatile breakfast favourite across Kerala.

Kothu Parotta

A popular street-style breakfast, Kothu Parotta is Kerala’s creative culinary take on sustainability. Made from leftover Malabar parottas, they’re shredded or minced up and tossed with vegetables, eggs, or meat in a spicy masala mix. The name "kothu" literally means "minced" or "chopped,” making it one of the beloved breakfast options for many locals.

Kappa or Chakka with Meen Curry

Few things scream Kerala more than Kappa (tapioca) or Chakka (jackfruit) paired with Meen Curry – think fish cooked in a fiery red, tamarind-based gravy. It’s rustic, hearty, and bursting with coastal flavours – creating a breakfast that could easily pass for a comforting lunch.

You cannot miss: Kattan Kaapi

No Kerala breakfast is complete without Kattan Kaapi, the state’s signature black coffee. Brewed strong and served without milk, it’s both intense and soothing, a perfect finish to a hearty local meal.