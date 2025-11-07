Mumbai Get's Its First Vinyl-Only Listening Bar! Step Inside Baroke Where Music Meets Mixology

In a city that thrives on constant reinvention, it takes something truly unique to stand out. Enter Baroke, Mumbai's first-ever vinyl-only listening bar, tucked away in South Mumbai. Created by hospitality veteran Saurabh Krishna Shetty, Baroke isn't just another new drinking spot—it's a cultural experience that puts music at the heart of everything.

The concept is simple yet refreshing: swap out digital playlists and loud party beats for the warm, grainy sound of vinyl records. With over 220 carefully curated records spanning icons like Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Bryan Adams, and Stan Getz, this is where nostalgia meets modern indulgence. As Shetty himself puts it, "We didn’t just want to play music; we wanted people to really listen."

Stepping inside: Space that breathes music

As we stepped inside, we were welcomed with a space that feels like a cross between an intimate lounge and a shrine to music. Designed by Rohit Bohite, the interiors feature warm lighting, rich walnut wood, concrete accents, plush seating and a few Japanese-inspired arts. The centrepiece is a custom DJ console flanked by crates of vinyl—no laptop, no Spotify, just analogue magic.

What struck me most was how balanced the vibe felt. The Klipsch La Scala II speakers fill the room with rich, room-warming sound, but conversations are still easy. And then there's the "headphone zone", a silent corner where you can slip on headphones, pick a record, and disappear into your own soundscape – while indulging in your food and drinks. The effect is almost meditative, even with a bar buzzing around you.

Drinks: A cocktail program that dares

Baroke's drinks list is the brainchild of mixologist Jishnu Some, who's crafted a menu of nine signature cocktails, each designed to surprise.

We started with the Sonic Boom, a tequila-based cocktail with tomato water, lavender tincture, citrus, and tonic. Honestly, this one divided the table. As you sip, you'll get the strong tomato water notes with a hint of tequila. The flavours of the tomato water aftertaste linger, but the tequila never overpowers. It’s definitely bold and unique, but if you like experiments (especially tomato-based connotations), this is your drink.

Next came Flower Child, my personal favourite. Bacardi rum layered with vanilla paste and topped with blueberry cream cheese foam, it was decadent, sweet, and playful all at once. The foam carried a dessert-like richness, and the sugar biscuit served on the side sealed the deal. It’s definitely very heavy, leaving you full, but I fell for it.

Then there was Soul Revival, their signature gin cocktail crafted tableside on their Bar on Wheels. Brought over on a roaming bar trolley, the bartender drilled holes into a giant ice cube, filling them with colourful infusions that slowly seeped into the gin. The base of vetiver and sandalwood gave it a cooling, earthy edge, while apple cordial and rosella added tangy sweetness. Watching the flavours merge sip by sip was fascinating, though the rosella lingered a bit too strongly, making the overall taste slightly one-dimensional despite its impressive presentation.

The Headliner, on the other hand, was an instant hit. Tequila paired with rocket leaves and elderflower offered a sweet-sour blend that made this smooth and refreshing, especially for those who usually shy away from tequila.

We ended with Reggae On The Beach, a mango-chilli rum cocktail. It sounded exciting but felt a little tame. It offered a mild hint of fruity mango with a chilly mango aftertaste. The mango pops served on a wooden spoon added a fun element as they burst with fruity flavours as you put them in your mouth, but the drink itself didn’t quite hit the same highs as the others.

Food: Tapas-style menu that complements drinks

Baroke’s food menu is crafted with the same care as its cocktails. It is a compact, tapas-style spread that’s all about flavour and balance. Divided into Fresh, Spice, Familiar, Umami, and Sweet, each dish adds its own note to the experience. It’s not just food on the side; it’s designed to match and elevate the listening journey.

We first tried their classic Korean Fried Chicken with gochujang and tteokbokki. Well, a safe start; it nailed the crunch and heat balance, while the chewy rice cakes and gochujang sauce added an authentic Korean spice kick.

Then we went with their Buttermilk Fried Chicken with warm potato salad and truffle hot sauce, which was comfort food done right. Crispy outside and tender inside, with the baby potatoes soaking up all that buttery, tangy flavour and the sauce adding the heat, this one’s a crowd-pleaser.

One of their popular items on the menu, Kerala Style Mutton Fry with coconut crisp and flaky paratha, paid homage to homegrown flavours. The mutton was moist, aromatic, and deeply spiced without being fiery; perfect if you crave soulful Indian food amidst cocktails.

The Butter Garlic Lobster with four-cheese naan and romesco sauce was a safe experiment. The creamy, garlicky lobster paired with pillowy naan and a tangy-cheesy sauce was decadent but not overwhelming; definitely a must-try for seafood lovers.

We wrapped up with the Pistachio & Sour Cherry Tiramisu, Baroke’s take on the Italian classic. It’s less about coffee and chocolate and more about tangy cherries, nutty pistachios, and mascarpone cream. Refreshing, not cloyingly sweet, and a playful way to end a meal.

A must-visit!

Baroke isn't your typical bar, and it doesn’t want to be. It’s where music gets the front row seat, cocktails push you out of your comfort zone, and food comforts you back into it. Yes, some drinks are more successful than others, but that’s part of the charm; you come here to try, taste, and talk about it.

In a city where nightlife often feels like background noise, Baroke turns the volume down and the quality up. Whether you’re a vinyl geek, a cocktail hunter, or someone who just wants a night that feels different, this spot deserves a place on your list.

Where: First floor, Krishna Palace Hotel, near Nana Chowk, Grant Road West.

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Cost: 2500 for two (inclusive of alcohol)