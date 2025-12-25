Bollywood Christmas 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others Celebrate In Cosy Pyjamas & Sparkling Decor

Christmas is here, and B-town is going all out this season with heartwarming celebrations. The festival in Bollywood this year felt less like red-carpet glamour and more like cosy house parties, sparkling trees, and pyjamas straight out of a holiday movie. From twinkling decor to intimate get-togethers, stars chose warmth over extravagance and still managed to make it all look effortlessly stylish.

Let’s take a look at how Bollywood brought in Christmas 2025.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor spent Christmas surrounded by close friends, including Orry and Vedang Raina, and, of course, her adorable dogs. Dressed in a ₹3,100 red-and-white pyjama set featuring gingerbread prints from Next, she looked sweet, relaxed, and very on-theme. Her jewel-decked Christmas tree added just the right festive sparkle.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal

Lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opted for simplicity as they posed beside a beautifully decorated tree, keeping their looks minimal yet festive. Sonakshi wore a crisp white shirt with denim, while Zaheer added holiday charm with a bright red jacket over jeans.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia leaned into comfort and Christmas hues with a silky red pyjama set. She posed beside a towering tree, surrounded by treats and marshmallows, giving her celebration a cosy, homey vibe.

Ananya Panday & Kartik Aaryan

With their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu released on Christmas Day, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan added movie magic to the festivities. Sharing cheerful photos with festive accessories, they captioned it, "Tu meri Christmas Main tera Santa." In the pictures, Ananya slipped into a bright red mini dress, while Kartik kept things classic in a white shirt and trousers.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty celebrated with family fun at a Christmas carnival. Sharing heartwarming glimpses, she wrote, "Christmassing. Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents). Merry Christmas, all!"

Diana Penty

Diana Penty went the glamour route, looking elegant in a black gown with a V-neckline and silver accents, happily posing with her stack of Christmas gifts.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria hosted one of the season’s most talked-about gatherings with close friends and her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. Her Christmas party featured jaw-dropping decor and an indulgent spread featuring pies, turkey, plum cake and more.