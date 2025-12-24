Isha Ambani Celebrates Early Christmas With 680 Children In Mumbai, Dons ₹20,500 Victorian-Style Top For Event

Christmas cheer arrived a little early, and Isha Ambani chose to celebrate it the sweetest way possible. Instead of glittering gowns and red-carpet glamour, the businesswoman spent the day surrounded by children, laughter, and play, reminding everyone that celebrations feel most meaningful when they’re shared.

Isha rings in early Christmas with 680 children

Isha joined more than 680 children at Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day at Hamleys Wonderland, where the focus was on joy and hands-on learning. From interactive play zones to engaging activities, the event encouraged kids to dream bigger and discover new interests.

What did Isha wear?

What caught the internet’s attention, however, was how simply and thoughtfully Isha styled herself for the day. Skipping statement couture, she opted for a breezy, Victorian-inspired white cotton top featuring a ruffled neckline, lace-detailed panels, and softly gathered sleeves. The chic top, from the brand Rails, is priced at around $238 (₹20,500).

Isha paired the statement top with relaxed, blue mom-fit jeans, creating a fuss-free look perfectly suited to chasing giggles and joining games. She complemented the minimal look with a tan belt, clean white sneakers and minimal jewellery. Meanwhile, her makeup was kept subtle yet elegant with a clean, dewy base, blushed cheeks, highlighted glow and nude lips. A middle-parted natural open-do sealed the look effortlessly.