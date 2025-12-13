 Isha Ambani Steps Out In A Cute Pink Co-Ord Set That Costs Nearly ₹1 Lakh
Isha Ambani Steps Out In A Cute Pink Co-Ord Set That Costs Nearly ₹1 Lakh

Isha Ambani was recently spotted in a chic pink-and-white tweed co-ord set that blended comfort with luxury. The outfit, from designer Lisa Marie Fernandez, featured a cropped jacket and matching trousers, costing nearly ₹1 lakh. Styled with flats and minimal makeup, her look highlighted effortless elegance with a high-fashion price tag.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Instagram (bollywoodwomencloset)

Businesswoman Isha Ambani has an effortless way of making luxury look refreshingly wearable, and her latest appearance proves just that. Spotted at a recent event, the business heiress chose a soft pink co-ord that struck the perfect balance between playful charm and high-fashion polish. Simple at first glance, the outfit quietly reflected her signature approach to minimal yet luxe style.

article-image

Isha Ambani stuns in cute new look

Decoding her look, Isha opted for a pink-and-white tweed co-ord set from international fashion label Lisa Marie Fernandez. The ensemble featured a cropped jacket that stood out with its structured yet feminine silhouette. Featuring puffed shoulders, elbow-length sleeves, and a double-breasted design, the jacket was detailed with matching pink tweed buttons. The jacket, currently available on sale, is priced at $597 (approximately ₹54,060).

Take a look:

Complementing the upperwear were coordinating high-waisted trousers in the same tweed fabric. Designed with a slim fit and a subtle flare towards the hem, the trousers lent the outfit a flattering, modern finish. These trousers retail at $477 (around ₹43,193), bringing the total cost of the ensemble to roughly ₹97,253.

article-image

True to her minimalist fashion sensibility, Isha kept accessories and makeup pared down. She chose flats instead of heels, reinforcing the relaxed appeal of the outfit, while soft, loose waves framed her face beautifully. A monochrome makeup palette with nude eyelids, subtle blush and soft lips allowed the pink tones of the co-ord to take centre stage.

article-image

With this look, Isha Ambani once again showed that luxury fashion doesn’t have to shout—it can quietly impress, even in a seemingly simple co-ord set.

