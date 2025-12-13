 'Absolutely Shameful': Indian Man Sexually Harassed In Italy While Asking For Free Ride; Watch Video
Indian travel vlogger Paramvir Singh Beniwal revealed he was sexually harassed while hitchhiking in Italy. In a YouTube video, he said a driver demanded a sexual favour in exchange for a ride to Trento, prompting him to leave immediately. The incident triggered widespread outrage online, with netizens condemning harassment and victim-shaming.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Canva

An Indian travel vlogger’s recent experience in Italy has sparked outrage online after he revealed he was sexually harassed while hitchhiking. Paramvir Singh Beniwal, a popular world traveller known for documenting his journeys on YouTube under the name Passenger Paramvir, shared the disturbing incident in a video that has since gone viral.

Indian man sexually harassed in Italy

Paramvir, who has over 2.56 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 630,000 followers on Instagram, was travelling in Italy and attempting to hitch a ride to Trento. Standing by the roadside with a cardboard sign reading "TRENTO" in bold red letters, he accepted a lift from a local driver. What followed, however, left him shaken.

In his video titled "S*xually Harassed while Hitchhiking in Italy!", Paramvir recounts the incident through an AI-generated recreation. Describing the ordeal, he says, "A terrible moment happened for the first time in my life!” According to his account, the driver allegedly demanded a sexual favour in exchange for dropping him at his destination. Paramvir immediately refused, prioritising his safety before continuing his journey and vlogging.

Check out the clip below:

Internet reacts

The revelation triggered a wave of reactions in the comments section, with many viewers expressing shock, empathy, and anger. One user wrote, "Sexual harassment is no joke. I can't imagine how traumatic it must have been for you, Paramvir." Another commented, "Shame on some immature viewers for making vulgar jokes about this. As a regular viewer and as a girl, I feel bad for him and can understand how he felt."

Several netizens also highlighted the broader issue of harassment faced daily by women, children, and even men. "It’s hard to imagine how many times women have to face eve-teasing and harassment in daily life," a user noted, drawing parallels with similar experiences globally.

Others slammed those mocking the incident, calling out the double standards in online discourse. "If this happened to a foreigner in India, people would criticise the country. But when it happens to an Indian, some are making fun. You hypocrites," read one comment.

