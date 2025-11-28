Record-Breaking Success Or Personal Setbacks? Lionel Messi's Astrology Predictions For 2026

Lionel Messi ‍​was born on June 24, 1987 at 8.30 pm at Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina (source astro.com), is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer Club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, Messi has set numerous records for individual accolades won throughout his professional footballing career, including eight Ballon d'Ors, six European Golden Shoes, and eight times being named the world's best player by FIFA.

This is the horoscope fit for a sportsperson where the 3rd house Pisces is very strong in ashtakavarga. It has given a whooping 42 points and added to this planet Saturn has contributed a high score of 8 which is very rare. Also, the transit Saturn is transiting in the sign Pisces which entered on March 29, 2025 and will reside there for the next 2.5 years.

This period will be a golden period for him when he will be awarded lots of accolades and awards. Similarly, the 4th house in the sign Aries also has 35 points in the ashtakavarga (though few points lower than Pisces) and Saturn has contributed 6 points. Hence the period of transit Saturn in Aries from June 3, 2027 to August 9, 2029 will also be a great period for him.

His future as a professional player was threatened when, aged 10, he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency. He began growth hormone therapy at age 11. This is evident from his chart where the badhaka lord Mars which sits in the 6th house is aspecting the Ascendant. His Ascendant is Capricorn at 11 degrees, whose lord is Saturn which goes to the 11th house in retrograde motion.

Presently, the dasa is of Jupiter/Rahu from January 2025 to May 2027. The Rahu is in the 3rd house in the star of Uttarabhadrapada ruled by Saturn. Now the transit Saturn is in the sign Pisces going over the Rahu. This period will be very promising for him and he will break all the records of the past. The next period will be of Saturn from May 2027 for a period of 19 years.

The next FIFA World cup is scheduled in the month of June/July 2026. During this time, the dasa will be of Jupiter/Rahu/Ketu. The transit Jupiter will be in the sign Cancer aspecting his Ascendant and moreover it will be exalted too. Additionally, the transit Saturn will also be in the sign Pisces giving strength to his horoscope. He is all set to break all records of the past.

However, after the matches between July 2026 to May 2027, he will face issues with respect to his health especially with respect to the skin, neck, arms, shoulders, stomach, etc. He will also face challenges in his personal relationship during this period. The transit of Ketu in the sign Cancer/Gemini/Taurus from November 2026 for a period of 4.5 years will be extremely challenging in the areas of his health and family relationships.

The transit Jupiter to the sign Leo in the month of June 2027 will prove to be messy for him. In his 42nd year from 2029 he is all set to retire from his football career.

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)