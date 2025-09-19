Could Sachin Tendulkar Soon Head The BCCI While Son Arjun Shines Internationally?

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, born on April 24, 1973 at 1.00 pm (rectified to 1.01 pm) at Mumbai, often dubbed the ‘God of Cricket’ in India, is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time and one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

He has Cancer rising ascendant at 17.58 degrees and his Ascendant lord Moon is placed in the 6th house in Sagittarius. He was born on Krishna paksha Saptami tithi in which signs Cancer and Sagittarius get dagdha (burnt). The planets in the dagdha rasis do not give satisfactory results. However, since the Ascendant is Cancer and being a dagdha rasi and its lord getting into another dagdha rasi is an exception to the rule. He had his Moon dasa during the period May 1982 to May 1992. He began his cricket career and played the first Ranji Trophy match on November 14, 1987.

Now, the dasa running is of Jupiter and antar dasa of Venus. The antar dasa Venus is in the 10th house of status, name and fame in the sign Aries, in its own nakshatra Bharani. During this period — from April 9, 2025 to December 9, 2027 — between January to June 2026 he will be accorded with some high position by the government. It is likely that he can be offered to head BCCI.

In the same Venus antar dasa, during October/ November 2025, his son, Arjun Tendulkar, will also be selected to play in some matches. Arjun will do extremely well in the international matches. So, overall, the period of Venus antar dasa from April 9, 2025 to December 9, 2027 will prove to be extremely good for both the father and the son.

The next antar dasa within Jupiter will be of Sun from December 9, 2027 to September 26, 2028. This period too will be very good for both father and the Sun. The Sun for Sachin is in the 10th house exalted and getting directional strength.

The next antar dasa of Moon in the dasa of Jupiter from September 26, 2028 to January 1, 2030 he will completely be out of cricket world. This period he needs to take care of his health as the ascendant lord Moon whose antar dasa is on is placed in the 6th house in the tithi shunya rasi along with Rahu. As mentioned earlier Moon though in the tithi shunya rasi is exception and due this he will not face any major health concern.

During this period his son, Arjun will come into the lime light and gain great momentum.

The next antar dasa of Mars in Jupiter dasa from January 1, 2030 to January 2, 2031 will again prove to be extremely good for him and as well as for Arjun. During this period his son will get international fame too.

During the antar dasa of Rahu in the dasa of Jupiter from January 2, 2031 to May 28, 2033, Sachin will be completely out of the cricket. However, his appointment to some International cricket forums is highly possible. However, during this period his son will do extremely well.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same.)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)