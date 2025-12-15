Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 15th, 2025 To Dec 21st, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week highlights love, intuition and emotional depth. You may consciously choose to close chapters that no longer serve you — letting go will prove beneficial. A moment of clarity or realisation helps you see things as they truly are, along with the strength to stand your ground when needed. A fresh phase is unfolding, bringing financial stability and abundance. Stay open to receiving the blessings coming your way. A new romantic interest may spark, but remain mindful of repeating old patterns.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week asks you to question insecurities, doubts and repetitive thoughts that keep surfacing. Look deeper to understand the root of what is truly bothering you. While this period brings fresh starts, renewed energy and increased activity, excessive doubt could cause you to miss important opportunities. Creating structure will be key. A clear plan, schedule or organised approach will help you manage uncertainties and multiple tasks effectively. Use logic, data and technology to your advantage, and channel this surge of energy into something productive and grounding.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this period marks the end of unnecessary drama and chaos. You are reclaiming your power and redirecting your energy toward building something meaningful and long-lasting. Take time to plan and view the bigger picture, allowing creative ideas to rise naturally. Some of you may expand your reach through long-term life plans or business growth. Step into your confidence and leadership — even how you present yourself can influence this shift. Your community plays an important role during this phase. A new romantic cycle is also approaching, so stay open to fresh possibilities in matters of the heart.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week is about juggling multiple responsibilities with a light, playful spirit. Connections with friends, family and loved ones are highlighted, and some of you may celebrate or attend a joyful gathering together. A personal matter can find resolution, allowing relationships to heal and strengthen. Remain flexible, as minor changes or uncertainties in plans are possible. There is a sense of personal victory for some of you. Work-related matters appear steady and productive — stay confident and assertive in your professional interactions.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week is about planning, growth, expansion and confidently moving forward. It is a favourable time to use logic and foresight to think ahead. Abundance, wish fulfilment and emotional satisfaction are highlighted — opportunities may appear effortlessly, but do not become complacent. Some of you may receive an offer you have been considering for a while, possibly linked to finances or career growth. This is also an excellent period for personal upgrades — improving how you look, feel and present yourself to the world. Embrace transformation and make the most of this promising phase.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week is about restoring balance and creating order amidst chaos. Some of you may find yourself acting as a mediator, dealing with diverse personalities or managing the egos of very different individuals. Through it all, maintaining an independent perspective will be essential — avoid being influenced by the emotions or opinions of others. Your strength lies in handling situations with patience, dignity and calm. Trust your judgement and your ability to navigate challenges wisely. Travel is indicated and will be beneficial during this period.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings a fresh beginning as your energy and motivation are reawakened. Along with this momentum, there may be some confusion about which direction to take. Be open to making quick adjustments and thinking on your feet as situations evolve. Objectivity will help — do not hesitate to seek support or advice when needed. Work matters appear busy, with interactions involving authority figures coming into focus. On a personal level, emotional depth and understanding grow in your relationships. Express your feelings more openly. An exchange of gifts or a thoughtful gesture may strengthen a bond.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week highlights career matters, ambition and finances, but the focus is on balance rather than excess. While responsibilities continue to exist, it’s important to collaborate, delegate and take breathing space when needed. Avoid overloading yourself or engaging in unnecessary meetings and conversations. Take a calculated and step-by-step approach. Travel and movement are indicated — especially to places that offer calm, grounding and mental clarity. Remember, it is perfectly okay to slow down, step back briefly and enjoy the rewards of your hard-earned efforts.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week focuses on healing and reworking your relationship with work and finances. Resilience will be essential if you wish to move closer to your goals. Some of you are called to do deeper inner work — strengthening your mindset will trigger powerful personal shifts and transformations. You may need to deal with a demanding or authoritative senior figure; handle these interactions with clarity, confidence and calm authority. Support from friends will prove valuable, so seek collaboration and emotional synergy where possible.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week helps dissolve indecision and brings much-needed clarity, especially in matters of love and romance. Trust the choices you are making now — confidence in your decisions will guide you forward. Some of you may formalise a long-term business partnership or a marriage. This is also a time to pause and focus on mental and physical healing, releasing fatigue and exhaustion. Avoid taking on additional responsibilities. Home and family matters are highlighted, but remember it is okay to step back, set boundaries, or excuse yourself from certain tasks or confrontations when needed.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week encourages you to release past emotional wounds and lingering hurts. It’s a beautiful time to invite healing and fulfilment into your life, one step at a time. Significant change and transformation are unfolding. You may feel tempted to rush into a new chapter, but take your time before committing or spreading your energy across too many paths. Trust your intuition and keep the long-term picture in mind — this will guide you toward wiser choices. News related to a job or career opportunity may also come your way, opening doors for future growth.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week calls for careful financial balance and mindful planning. Pay close attention to your expenses and focus on building or strengthening your savings. Some of you may explore loans or financial support through institutions, while others could consider developing a second source of income. Be mindful of your belongings and ensure they remain safe and secure during this period. You are also advised not to put unnecessary pressure on yourself to constantly transform or improve your appearance — it is perfectly okay to pause and simply be. Alliances and partnerships may feel a little tricky right now, making clear and transparent communication essential.