Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 22nd, 2025 To Dec 28th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this is a time to shift your perspective around finances and material stability. Slow down, trust your intuition and avoid rushing financial decisions. You are encouraged to release restrictive beliefs and trust that the abundance meant for you will arrive. This phase carries strong spiritual energy — rituals are especially highlighted right now. Break down barriers by saying what needs to be said and done. Communicate with confidence and from a place of inner power. A conscious shift in perspective can change everything.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this period is about healing your material and emotional well-being, one step at a time. Take space to understand your feelings and identify what is truly causing stress or acting as a barrier in your life. Step away from chaos, drama or confusing situations. Give certain people and circumstances only as much energy as they deserve. Bring softness and patience into how you treat yourself. Prioritise rest, indulge in feel-good activities and allow yourself moments of care and comfort. Dress well and allow your appearance to shine.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week invites emotional fulfilment, harmony and material abundance. A new beginning may present itself — one that feels deeply satisfying and aligned. Some of you may manage finances wisely and attract an additional source of income, while others could receive a gift, bonus or pleasant surprise. Celebrations, gatherings or even a wedding may feature during this period. Try not to overburden yourself with work-related worries. Be bold and open in receiving the blessings coming your way. Once a decision is made, avoid second-guessing — trust the path ahead and take that leap of faith toward a brighter future.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week heightens your intuition and emotional awareness, bringing powerful insights and moments of clarity. You may feel ready to release old patterns and step forward with greater self-trust and confidence. Once things become clear, take that leap of faith — doubting yourself now will only slow your progress. Avoid overthinking or excessive analysis, and ground yourself if emotions feel overwhelming. Communication and networking play a key role this week and may open doors to success. Trust your inner guidance — it knows the way.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week encourages you to step beyond familiar comfort zones in search of growth and expansion. Allow yourself to explore new ideas, possibilities and directions, even if they feel unfamiliar at first. Work through fears or doubts connected to leaving what feels safe — this may also include opportunities beyond your current geographical reach. Tap into your creative energy and trust yourself to take a leap of faith when needed. Your community and support system play a key role now, helping you feel encouraged, uplifted and abundant.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings renewed clarity, hope and optimism, helping you stand your ground and turn a fresh page. You will find the strength to push away negative thoughts and patterns that have lingered for some time. This is also a powerful period for release and emotional decluttering. A new perspective emerges, guiding you toward greater stability and abundance. Those who have felt confined or overly home-bound may feel called to travel or step out more. An inner shift takes place, leaving you feeling more centred, calm and confident in yourself.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings movement, momentum and forward motion. It is time to step out of stagnation and embrace travel, exploration, communication and new ideas. Expansion is key. Finances and money management are highlighted, encouraging you to reflect on your relationship with money and its emotional patterns. Be mindful of how you earn, save and spend, and stay open to better financial or work opportunities. A shift in lifestyle is possible. If you have been staying indoors or feeling stuck, this week supports getting out, engaging more and reconnecting with the world around you.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week focuses on hope and healing. If something has been weighing heavily on you, you will find the strength and resilience to move through it. This is a supportive time to recognise and understand your emotional patterns, especially if you are prone to overthinking or worry. Creating a simple plan will help you stay focused and grounded. Activities that support a healthier lifestyle will be especially beneficial now. Prioritise emotional and spiritual healing, as it will restore optimism and inner balance. Financially, stability is present or gradually settling in, allowing you to maintain comfort and ease.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week asks you to step out of overthinking and unnecessary mental stress. While your mind may feel busy, this is actually a favourable period for financial growth and positive opportunities to emerge. Ground your energy before making important decisions, especially related to money or long-term plans. Teamwork and collaborations are highlighted and can bring success in both personal and professional matters. Some of you may focus on children, family expansion or childcare-related concerns. Love and romance are also active — dating, conversations or new emotional interests may come into focus.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings intuitive clarity around finances and new opportunities. You may feel inspired to take a leap of faith and begin something fresh, breaking away from the status quo. While enthusiasm is strong, emotions may run high — so timing and balance will be key. Do your due diligence before committing to anything important. This period also advises caution against deception or manipulation; avoid taking words at face value. Explore your options carefully and move ahead only when things feel grounded and aligned.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week highlights challenges within team dynamics or group settings. You may need to exercise patience in some situations, while in others, standing your ground will be necessary. Be mindful not to let ego or pride cloud your judgement. Some of you are being nudged to break free from stagnation or complacency. Explore new options for growth and expansion instead of remaining stuck in familiar circumstances. Community interactions remain important during this period. Financial matters may require careful juggling, with saving and investments taking priority.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week marks a transition away from a difficult emotional cycle. After a brief pause, you are guided to release lingering pain and offer yourself closure. Step out of isolation — healing and emotional relief are on the way. There will be reasons to celebrate how far you have come, with success or recognition possible for some of you. A joyful gathering or special moment with loved ones may take place. Emotional fulfilment is highlighted, and new romantic connections or deeper bonds in existing relationships are likely. Bring your ideas to life and make the most of this period.