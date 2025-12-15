Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 15th, 2025 To Dec 21st, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | December 15, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, this week highlights love, intuition and emotional depth. You may consciously choose to close chapters that no longer serve you A fresh phase is unfolding, bringing financial stability and abundance.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week, question insecurities, doubts and repetitive thoughts that keep surfacing. Look deeper to understand the root of what is truly bothering you. A clear plan, schedule or organised approach will help.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this period marks the end of unnecessary drama and chaos. You are reclaiming your power and redirecting your energy toward building something meaningful and lasting. A new romantic cycle is also approaching.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week is about juggling multiple responsibilities with a light, playful spirit. Connections with friends, family and loved ones are highlighted, and some of you may celebrate or attend a joyful gathering.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is about planning, growth, expansion and confidently moving forward. Abundance, wish fulfilment and emotional satisfaction are highlighted — opportunities may appear, but do not become complacent.
Virgo:Dear Virgo, this week is about restoring balance and creating order amidst chaos. Some of you may find yourself acting as a mediator, dealing with diverse personalities or managing the egos of very different individuals.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings a fresh beginning as your energy and motivation are reawakened. Be open to making quick adjustments and thinking on your feet as situations evolve. Seek support or advice when needed.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week highlights career matters, ambition and finances, but the focus is on balance rather than excess. While responsibilities continue to exist, avoid overloading yourself. Use a calculated approach.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, focus on healing and reworking your relationship with work and finances. Resilience will be essential. You are called to do deeper inner work — strengthening your mindset will trigger powerful transformations.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week helps dissolve indecision and brings much-needed clarity, especially in matters of love and romance. Trust the choices you are making now — confidence in your decisions will guide you forward.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week encourages you to release past emotional wounds and lingering hurts. It is a beautiful time to invite healing and fulfilment. Take your time before committing or spreading your energy across too many paths.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week calls for careful financial balance and mindful planning. Pay close attention to your expenses and focus on building or strengthening your savings. Be mindful of your belongings.
