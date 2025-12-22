Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 22nd, 2025 To Dec 28th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | December 22, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, shift your perspective around finances and material stability. Trust that the abundance meant for you will arrive. This phase carries strong spiritual energy. A conscious shift in perspective can change everything.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this period is about healing your material and emotional well-being. Take space to understand your feelings and identify what is truly causing stress or acting as a barrier. Step away from chaos or drama.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week invites emotional fulfilment, harmony and material abundance. A new beginning may present itself — one that feels deeply satisfying and aligned. Take that leap of faith toward a brighter future.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week heightens your intuition and emotional awareness, bringing powerful insights and moments of clarity. Once things become clear, take that leap of faith. Avoid overthinking or excessive analysis.
Leo: Dear Leo, step beyond familiar comfort zones in search of growth and expansion. Allow yourself to explore new ideas, possibilities and directions, even if they feel unfamiliar at first. Tap into your creative energy.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings renewed clarity, hope and optimism, helping you stand your ground and turn a fresh page. You will find the strength to push away negative thoughts and patterns that have lingered for some time.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings movement and momentum. It is time to step out of stagnation. Finances and money management are highlighted. Reflect on your relationship with money and its emotional patterns.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week focuses on hope and healing. If something has been weighing heavily on you, you will find the strength and resilience to move through it. Prioritise activities that could help with your overall wellbeing.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, step out of overthinking and anxiety. This is a favourable period for financial growth, positive opportunities and teamwork. Ground your energy before making important decisions. Love and romance are also active
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week brings intuitive clarity around finances and new opportunities. You may feel inspired to take a leap of faith. While enthusiasm is strong, do your due diligence before committing to anything important.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week highlights challenges within team dynamics or group settings. Exercise patience in some situations, while in others, standing your ground will be necessary. Explore new options for growth and expansion.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, you are transitioning away from a difficult emotional cycle. There will be reasons to celebrate, with success or recognition possible. A joyful gathering may take place. Emotional fulfilment is highlighted.
Thanks For Reading!