 Mumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Art Festival Is Back! Know 2026 Date & What To Expect
Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Mumbai’s cultural calendar gets its most-awaited highlight as the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) returns in 2026, promising over a week of creativity, colour and community spirit for free. Every winter, South Mumbai's historic Kala Ghoda precinct comes alive with artists, performers and culture lovers, and the upcoming edition is set to be bigger and more immersive than ever.

When is the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026?

The 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will be held from Saturday, January 31 to Sunday, February 8, 2026. Spanning nine days, the festival once again transforms the iconic arts district into an open-air celebration that draws thousands of visitors daily.

What is the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival?

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is often described as the heartbeat of Mumbai’s cultural calendar. Celebrated as one of Asia's largest multidisciplinary street art festivals, it brings together artists, performers, writers, filmmakers, designers and audiences in a shared celebration of creativity. What started years ago as a small community-driven initiative has evolved into a city-defining cultural movement, transforming everyday streets into open galleries, performance spaces and conversation hubs.

The festival is rooted in the historic Kala Ghoda precinct, a neighbourhood that carries layers of history and reinvention. Named after a black statue of King Edward VII that once stood there, the area has long been associated with art, heritage and intellectual exchange.

Today, it is home to museums, galleries, colonial-era architecture, independent boutiques and cafes, all of which form the perfect backdrop for the festival’s vibrant energy. Over the years, sustained efforts by the Kala Ghoda Association, cultural bodies and supporters have helped preserve and rejuvenate the precinct, allowing it to remain a thriving creative zone.

What to expect at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026?

While official details of the 2026 edition are still under wraps, visitors can expect the festival's signature blend of experiences. Streets are likely to be lined with art installations, exhibitions and pop-up performances, while music, dance and theatre take centre stage across multiple venues.

Literature sessions, film screenings, heritage walks and architectural tours typically add depth to the experience. A lively food section and thoughtfully designed children’s programmes ensure there’s something for everyone.

