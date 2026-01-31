When Is Maghi Purnima 2026? Here's To Know The Date & Significance

Maghi Purnima 2026 | X/ @UPGovt

Magha Purnima, also known as Maghi Purnima, is an auspicious day that falls in the month of Magha. On this day, people undertake rituals such as holy baths and donations at Prayag Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. For the whole month of Magha, people bathe in the Ganges or Yamuna in the morning. Keep on reading to know more about the sacred day, its significance, date, and rituals.

About Magha Purnima

It is believed that on this day, the gods descend upon the Earth to take a bath in the sacred Triveni Sangam at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. In Maharashtra, it is known as Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, where devotees worship Lord Ganesha and observe fasts. The day is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, devotees should worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to their lives.

Magha Purnima 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:52 AM on Feb 01, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 03:38 AM on Feb 02, 2026

Magha Purnima on Sunday, February 1, 2026

Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Purnima - 05:43 PM

Significance

On the day of Maghi Purnima, the moon enters Cancer on this day. As a result, it is believed that taking a holy bath on Magha Purnima solves all problems associated with the Sun and Moon. Magha month is also beneficial in terms of science. The month is said to help people adjust to the changing seasons. As a result, bathing on Maghi Purnima gives the body vigour and strength.

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and wear clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesh Temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Offer yellow flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits). At last recite Lord Vishnu Mantra, Stotras, and end your puja by performing Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi aarti.