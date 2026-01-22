Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2026: Mumbai Celebrates Lord Ganesha’s Birth Anniversary With Devotion

Dusara Kumbharwada Sarvajanik Maghi Ganesh | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 22: Hindus celebrated Maghi Ganesh Jayanti, the birthday of Lord Ganesha, on January 22.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival celebrating the annual arrival of Lord Ganesha to the homes of devotees, while Ganesh Jayanti is observed as the date of the deity’s birth.

Observed in the Hindu month of Magha (or Maghi), the festival is celebrated in a similar way to the more famous Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of Bhadrapada.

Kumbharwada mandal marks milestone year

Dusara Kumbharwada Sarvajanik Maghi Ganesh Utsav Mandal, S S Maharaj Marg, near Gol Deval temple—the city’s first Maghi Ganesh mandal, having been established in 1947—has an 11-foot-high deity sculpted by Nilesh Tondvankar.

The deity is popularly called “Kumbharwadycha Maghi Ganesh” and “Mumbaicha Maghi Raja”.

“We bring the same Bappa every year without any changes in the murti. This year, the decoration theme is ‘Raj Mahal’ because we are celebrating 80 years,” said Shubham Wadiwala of the group.

Apart from the traditional celebration of culture and heritage, the mandal has organised a blood donation camp, martial arts performances by children, and is donating blankets to the homeless. The deity will be immersed in the sea on January 31.

Also Watch:

Festivities at Siddhivinayak temple

The Shree Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi is celebrating the festival as ‘Magh Shree Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav’ with a series of religious and cultural programmes till Sunday, January 25. Eminent artistes from across the country are performing at the festival.

On January 22, a rath shobhayatra was organised at 3.00 pm.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/