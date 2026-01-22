Maghi Ganesh Jayanti: Must-Visit These Revered Ganpati Temples In India On This Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | January 22, 2026
Ganesh Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festival in the Hindu Religion. On the auspicious festival, explore these revered Lord Ganesh temples in India, which are mentioned in the next slides:
Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most significant temples of Lord Ganesha. It is also known for its architecture.
Khajrana Ganesh Temple, which was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1735, is located in Indore. The white marble temple is one of the oldest Ganesh temples in the country.
Dodda Ganesh Temple is another religious site which is located in South Bengaluru. It is considered one of the oldest temples in the city.
Kolhapur's Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir is another religious site to visit on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Chintaman Ganesh Temple is the largest temple of Lord Ganesh in Madhya Pradesh' Ujjain. The religious site is considered one of the most important temples of Lord Ganesh in India.
Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is a majestic temple in Pune. It is a must-visit religious site to seek solace.
Madhur Sree Madanantheshwara-Siddhivinayaka Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesh. The magnificent temple is situated on the bank of the Morgral River in Kerala.
