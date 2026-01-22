Maghi Ganesh Jayanti: Must-Visit These Revered Ganpati Temples In India On This Auspicious Occasion

By: Sunanda Singh | January 22, 2026

Ganesh Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festival in the Hindu Religion. On the auspicious festival, explore these revered Lord Ganesh temples in India, which are mentioned in the next slides:

Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most significant temples of Lord Ganesha. It is also known for its architecture.

FPJ

Khajrana Ganesh Temple, which was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1735, is located in Indore. The white marble temple is one of the oldest Ganesh temples in the country.

Canva

Dodda Ganesh Temple is another religious site which is located in South Bengaluru. It is considered one of the oldest temples in the city.

Surya Narayan Patra

Kolhapur's Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir is another religious site to visit on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Canva

Chintaman Ganesh Temple is the largest temple of Lord Ganesh in Madhya Pradesh' Ujjain. The religious site is considered one of the most important temples of Lord Ganesh in India.

Tripadvisor

Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is a majestic temple in Pune. It is a must-visit religious site to seek solace.

Canva

Madhur Sree Madanantheshwara-Siddhivinayaka Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesh. The magnificent temple is situated on the bank of the Morgral River in Kerala.

Pinterest

