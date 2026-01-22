Ganesh Jayanti 2026: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple To See Massive Rush Today As Devotees Flock To Seek Bappa's Blessings; Grand Rath Shobhayatra To Be Held |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi is set to witness an overwhelming surge of devotees on Thursday as thousands gather to celebrate Ganesh Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. From the early hours of January 22, 2026, the area around the temple turned into a sea of faith, with long queues stretching across several lanes amid tight security arrangements.

🙏गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🌺मंगलमूर्ती मोरया 🙏२२/०१/२०२६

🙏Ganapati Bappa Moraya 🌺 Mangalmurti Moraya 🙏22/01/2026 pic.twitter.com/n4xm0gHN6p — Shri Siddhivinayak Temple (@SVTMumbai) January 21, 2026

The celebrations began at dawn with the traditional Kakad Aarti, followed by Ganesh Yaag and other religious rituals performed inside the temple. A photo shared by Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on X shows the Ganpati idol adorned with flower decor and hundreds of fruits, giving it a mesmerising look. The occasion is part of the week-long 'Magh Shri Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav' being organised by the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, which includes devotional programmes, bhajans and cultural events.

Read Also Magh Shri Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav Celebrated At Siddhivinayak Temple With Grand Rath Yatra

Grand Rath Shobhayatra Scheduled Later Today

A major highlight of the day is the grand Rath Shobhayatra scheduled to begin at 3 pm. A replica of Lord Ganesha will be taken out in a ceremonial chariot procession through key areas of Dadar and Prabhadevi. According to temple authorities, the procession route will pass through S.K. Bole Marg, Agar Bazar, Gokhale Road, Portuguese Church, Dadar Police Station Road, Jakhadevi Mandir Chowk, Sayani Marg, Shankar Ghanekar Marg, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mandir and Veer Savarkar Marg before returning to the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Adding to the festive fervour, traditional Maharashtrian folk performances such as Lezhim, Tarpa, Bangar, Gawli and Adivasi dances will be presented during the Rath Yatra. As many as 14 dhol-tasha troupes are participating, filling the streets with rhythmic beats and devotional energy.

Mumbai Police and civic authorities have deployed additional personnel, installed barricades and implemented crowd-management measures to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and prevent overcrowding.

Significance Of Ganesh Jayanti

Ganesh Jayanti, also known as Maghi Vinayak Chaturthi, holds special religious significance in Maharashtra. According to Hindu belief, this day marks the creation of Lord Ganesha by Goddess Parvati from turmeric paste. For many devotees, visiting Siddhivinayak, the revered 'Navasacha Ganpati' or wish-fulfilling deity, on this auspicious day is considered essential to seek blessings for wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles in the year ahead.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Devotees throng Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti.#SiddhivinayakTemple #Mumbai



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ZrUuVEqpNv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2026

Devotees are expected to continue arriving at the temple throughout the day, with authorities urging visitors to cooperate with crowd-control measures and follow safety guidelines.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/