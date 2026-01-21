Magh Shri Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav Celebrated At Siddhivinayak Temple With Grand Rath Yatra

"Magh Shri Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav" is being celebrated at Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple from January 19 to January 25. | X @SVTMumbai

Mumbai: "Magh Shri Ganesh Jayanti Mahotsav" is being celebrated at Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple from January 19 to January 25. On Thursday, January 22, at 3.30 pm, a grand chariot procession of the deity has been organised on the occasion of Magh Ganesh Jayanti.

Route of Procession

The route of the Rath Yatra will be as follows. Shri Siddhivinayak Temple and S.K Bole Marg, Agar Bazar, Gokhale Road, Portuguese Church, Dadar Police Thane Road, Jakhadevi Mandir Chowk, Sayani Marg, Shankar Ghanekar Marg, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mandir, Veer Savarkar Marg to Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir.

Traditional dances like Lezhim, Tarpa, Bangar, Gawli and Acdivasi will be performed during the Rath Yatra and 14 dhol tashe troupes will participate in this grand Rath Yatra.

