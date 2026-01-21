Harmful Chemicals Found In Santacruz Incense Sticks, FIR Registered Against Company Directors

Scented incense sticks of various flavours are widely used for daily purposes, religious rituals and even to repel mosquitoes. | File Pic

Mumbai: Scented incense sticks of various flavours are widely used for daily purposes, religious rituals and even to repel mosquitoes. However, consumers may need to be cautious while purchasing such products. In a shocking revelation, harmful chemicals were found in incense sticks manufactured by a Santacruz-based company. Following verification by the Agriculture Department, a criminal case has been registered against the company’s directors at Santacruz Police Station.

Department Action

According to the police, the quantity of chemicals and other materials used in the manufacture of scented incense sticks is strictly regulated. If used in excess, these products can pose serious health risks. Complaints regarding such violations were received by the State Agriculture Officer’s office against M/s Dhoop Chhav Company, located in Santacruz.

Acting on these complaints, officials from the Agriculture Department conducted a raid at the company’s premises. During the inspection, they seized 29 boxes of incense sticks branded as “Comfort” (Camphor and Lemongrass Flavour Sticks). The officials immediately imposed a ban on the sale of the product and collected samples for laboratory analysis.

Laboratory Findings

The samples were sent to the laboratory of the National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) in Hyderabad for testing. The laboratory report revealed that the incense sticks contained Dimefluthrin, a chemical found in quantities exceeding permissible limits. The report further stated that Dimefluthrin is an insecticide, and the company did not possess any valid licence to manufacture or sell products containing this substance.

Following the findings, the Agriculture Department sought an explanation from the company. Based on the company’s response, it was found that several rules and conditions had not been complied with. Consequently, an official from the Agriculture Department lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on this complaint, Santacruz Police have registered an FIR against the company under the Insecticides Act, 1968, Insecticides Rules, 1971, and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

