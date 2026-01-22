 Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2026: Avoid Sighting The Moon During These Hours; Also Check Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings & Significance
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Ganesh Jayanti 2026 | Photo Courtesy: Canva

Ganesh Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festival in the Hindu Religion. It is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi. The auspicious festival honours the birth of Lord Ganesh, who is known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity.

The sacred festival is celebrated on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magha. This day holds immense significance for devotees who seek Lord Ganesh's blessings for success, knowledge, and new beginnings. Keep reading to know auspicious timings, rituals, significance, and more.

Ganesh Jayanti 2026: Date and shubh muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the festival will be observed on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:12 AM to 01:29 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 18 Mins

Time to avoid moon sighting - 09:00 AM to 09:12 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 02:47 AM on Jan 22, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 02:28 AM on Jan 23, 2026

Significance of Ganesh Jayanti

Lord Ganesh is revered as the God of good fortune, intellect, and success. This occasion is a day of spiritual reflection, prayers, and devotion, where devotees express their gratitude and seek divine guidance. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day is believed to eliminate obstacles and bless individuals with wisdom, prosperity, and positive energy. Many people also consider this day an ideal time to embark on new projects or ventures, ensuring success and growth in their endeavors.

Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and wear clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Ganesh Temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Ganpati. Offer yellow flowers, modak, motichoor laddu, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits). Also offer Tilakund Bhog (special delicacy made of sesame seeds (til) and adorn the idol with sindoor (vermilion) and turmeric, which symbolise purity and devotion. Sacred offerings such as cow dung are also made to honour the deity. At last recite Lord Ganesh Mantra, stotras, and end your puja by performing Lord Ganesh aarti.

article-image

Meaning of Lord Ganesh Mantra

On the day of Ganesh Jayanti, devotees should recite, "वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सूर्यकोटि समप्रभ। निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा॥" This mantra translates to; the Lord with the curved trunk and massive body, whose radiance is equal to millions of suns, removes all obstacles in devotees life always.

