 What Will Messi Do In Mumbai? Inside Football Icon's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 Stop At Wankhede Stadium
Lionel Messi will headline the Mumbai leg of his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 on December 14 at Wankhede Stadium. The football icon will conduct a coaching clinic for 60 children, feature in a 7v7 celebrity match, and attend a charity fashion auction of his World Cup memorabilia, alongside padel games and a musical celebration.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image

Lionel Messi’s India visit has officially turned into a once-in-a-generation sporting spectacle, and Mumbai is gearing up for one of the most star-studded stops of the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. After electrifying Kolkata and Hyderabad, the football legend will head to Mumbai on Sunday, December 14, bringing football, fashion, philanthropy, and celebrity glamour together at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

What will Messi do in Mumbai?

Messi’s Mumbai schedule is packed and thoughtfully curated. The day will begin with his participation in a high-profile charitable fashion showcase, where memorabilia from Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup win will be auctioned. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to charitable causes, adding a meaningful layer to the event.

As per media reports, Bollywood heavyweights such as John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jackie Shroff are expected to join the showcase.

article-image

Sport will take centre stage again at the Cricket Club of India, which will host a special Padel Cup. The friendly yet competitive match is set to feature cricket icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, alongside celebrity guests. A separate 7v7 celebrity football match with Bollywood actors is also reportedly in the works, promising crowd-pleasing entertainment.

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will witness Messi in his element. The football icon will conduct an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 children, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging football talent pools. The stadium event also includes interactive penalty shootouts and a masterclass led by Messi himself, followed by a musical concert celebrating his legacy.

article-image

Catch him live at Wankhede Stadium

Fans hoping to catch Messi live can book tickets via District by Zomato, with prices starting at ₹8,850 and going up to ₹25,960 for premium experiences. The event kicks off at 5:00 PM, and seats are reportedly filling fast.

After Mumbai, Messi will head to New Delhi on December 15 for the final stop of his India tour. The capital leg includes a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a fan festival, and a felicitation ceremony spotlighting India’s growing football ecosystem.

