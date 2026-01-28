January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord Vishnu's Blessings

Jaya Ekadashi |

Jaya Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious Ekadashis that falls on Magha Shukla Paksha in the month of January. This year, the auspicious day will fall on Thursday, which coincides with Lord Vishnu's day. Thursdays are meant to be dedicated to Lord Vishnu — it is the day on which the deity is worshipped. Ekadashi, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls on Thursday, and this is considered as a good coincidence. Keep on reading to know more about this auspicious day, muhurat and date.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jaya Ekadashi

The Ekadashi of Magha Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Magha) is known as Jaya Ekadashi. Apart from Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped. There are 24 Ekadashi days throughout the year and it is believed that when Ekadashi falls on a Thursday, it doubles the blessings of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees should donate yellow clothes and yellow coloured items, including food items like mustard, split pigeon peas, and more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Jaya Ekadashi will fall on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:35 PM on Jan 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:55 PM on Jan 29, 2026

On Jan 30, Parana Time - 06:36 AM to 08:54 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:09 AM

Jaya Ekadashi: Rituals to follow

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and wear clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, sesame seeds, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.