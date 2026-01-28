 January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord Vishnu's Blessings
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleJanuary 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord Vishnu's Blessings

January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord Vishnu's Blessings

Ekadashi of Magha Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Magha) is known as Jaya Ekadashi. Apart from Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped. There are 24 Ekadashi days throughout the year and it is believed that when Ekadashi falls on a Thursday, it doubles the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Jaya Ekadashi |

Jaya Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious Ekadashis that falls on Magha Shukla Paksha in the month of January. This year, the auspicious day will fall on Thursday, which coincides with Lord Vishnu's day. Thursdays are meant to be dedicated to Lord Vishnu — it is the day on which the deity is worshipped. Ekadashi, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and falls on Thursday, and this is considered as a good coincidence. Keep on reading to know more about this auspicious day, muhurat and date.

Jaya Ekadashi

The Ekadashi of Magha Shukla Paksha (the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Magha) is known as Jaya Ekadashi. Apart from Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped. There are 24 Ekadashi days throughout the year and it is believed that when Ekadashi falls on a Thursday, it doubles the blessings of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees should donate yellow clothes and yellow coloured items, including food items like mustard, split pigeon peas, and more.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Date and muhurat

FPJ Shorts
Ajit Pawar Net Worth: How ₹45 Crore In Assets Made Him One Of Maharashtra’s Richest Leaders?
Ajit Pawar Net Worth: How ₹45 Crore In Assets Made Him One Of Maharashtra’s Richest Leaders?
Ajit Pawar No More: Yugendra Pawar, Anil Deshmukh Break Down On Camera; Visuals Show NCP Leaders Grieving
Ajit Pawar No More: Yugendra Pawar, Anil Deshmukh Break Down On Camera; Visuals Show NCP Leaders Grieving
'Our Children’s Brains Are Not For Sale To American Or Chinese Networks': After Australia, France Bans Social Media For Kids Under 15
'Our Children’s Brains Are Not For Sale To American Or Chinese Networks': After Australia, France Bans Social Media For Kids Under 15
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit Pawar Was An Elder Brother To All
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit Pawar Was An Elder Brother To All

According to Drik Panchang, Jaya Ekadashi will fall on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:35 PM on Jan 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 01:55 PM on Jan 29, 2026

On Jan 30, Parana Time - 06:36 AM to 08:54 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:09 AM

Read Also
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: 7 Must-Visit Lord Vishnu Temples In India
article-image

Jaya Ekadashi: Rituals to follow

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and wear clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, sesame seeds, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord...
January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord...
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit...
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: This Was Maharashtra Deputy CM's Last Instagram Post Before Baramati Tragedy
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: This Was Maharashtra Deputy CM's Last Instagram Post Before Baramati Tragedy
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Punjab...
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Punjab...
'You Are My Hero': Bhumi Pednekar Honours Her Mother In Red Assamese Look With Her Paratrooping &...
'You Are My Hero': Bhumi Pednekar Honours Her Mother In Red Assamese Look With Her Paratrooping &...