Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: 7 Must-Visit Lord Vishnu Temples In India

By: Sunanda Singh | December 30, 2025
Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a Hindu festival which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On the occasion of the auspicious day, explore some of the revered Lord Vishnu temples in India, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Laxminarayan Temple in New Delhi is known as Birla temple. This temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
Badrinath Temple: It is one of the most famous temples in India, which is dedicated to Lord Badribnarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu. The temple is situated in situated in Uttarakhand.
Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: It is one of the popular temples in Tamil Nadu, where it is believed that Lord Narayan (Vishnu) resides.
Swaminarayan Akshardham, or simply Akshardham, is a magnificent temple which is situated in Delhi. The temple is dedicated to Swaminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu.
The Shri Laxmi Narasimha Temple in Goa is located in Ponda. It is dedicated to Lord Narasimha, a half-lion, half-human incarnation of Vishnu.
Tirupati Balaji is another of the most revered temples in India. It is home to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu.
