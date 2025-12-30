Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Devotees Throng Temples Across India on Auspicious Day

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is being observed across India on December 30, with large gatherings of devotees, particularly in southern states, thronging temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Considered one of the most sacred Ekadashi fasts, it falls on the 11th lunar day of the waxing phase in the month of Dhanu (Margazhi). Marking the last Ekadashi of 2025, the day is believed to grant salvation and divine blessings to devotees who observe the fast with devotion.

Special rituals marked the occasion at major temples, where the symbolic ‘Vaikuntha Dwara’ was opened and adorned with flowers, fruits and incense. Devotees observed strict fasting, with many abstaining from grains and some even water. Religious processions and special aartis were held at temples in Hyderabad, Chikkamagaluru and Tirupati, where floral decorations enhanced the spiritual atmosphere. Several prominent personalities, including cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, also offered prayers at the Tirumala temple.

Watch visuals from temples across the country

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife offeres prayers at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu offers prayers at Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with his family members, visited Tirumala in Tirupati, offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Actor Sreemukhi offers prayers Lord Venkateswara Temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)