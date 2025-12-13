 Lionel Messi Returns To India After 14 Years — Watch The GOAT India Tour LIVE & Free On Waves OTT
e-Paper Get App
HomePress-releaseLionel Messi Returns To India After 14 Years — Watch The GOAT India Tour LIVE & Free On Waves OTT

Lionel Messi Returns To India After 14 Years — Watch The GOAT India Tour LIVE & Free On Waves OTT

Waves OTT, Prasar Bharati’s streaming platform, will broadcast Lionel Messi’s “GOAT India Tour” live and free from Dec 13-15 across Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. Fans nationwide can watch the historic tour, including matches, masterclasses, and celebrations, on any device without subscription, marking an unprecedented, accessible global sports event in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi | Image: Inter Miami/ X

Waves OTT, the digital streaming platform of Prasar Bharati, is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for Indian sports fans by streaming Lionel Messi’s historic “GOAT India Tour” LIVE and completely free from December 13 to 15, exclusively on Waves OTT.

For the first time, fans across India will be able to watch every moment of Messi’s India tour live on their mobile phones, smart TVs, and connected devices without any subscription or payment, making it one of the most widely accessible global sporting events ever streamed in the country.

Read Also
VIDEO: Luis Suarez Sparks Meme Fest With 'Casual' Walk As Messi Gets Mobbed At Kolkata Airport...
article-image

Three Cities. Three Nights. One Global Football Icon.

December 13 – Kolkata

FPJ Shorts
'Suggestion To Release Goats In The Forest To Curb Leopard Attacks Laughable': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
'Suggestion To Release Goats In The Forest To Curb Leopard Attacks Laughable': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
'India Is Now Home To 2 Lakh Government-Recognised Startups, Reaching Highest Number Of 44,000 Entities': Piyush Goyal
'India Is Now Home To 2 Lakh Government-Recognised Startups, Reaching Highest Number Of 44,000 Entities': Piyush Goyal
'No Big Deal': US President Donald Trump Downplays Photos With Jeffrey Epstein As Democrats Release New Images
'No Big Deal': US President Donald Trump Downplays Photos With Jeffrey Epstein As Democrats Release New Images
West Bengal: 2 Killed, 8 Injured After Car Skids Off National Highway, Plunges 500 Feet Into Gorge In Kalimpong
West Bengal: 2 Killed, 8 Injured After Car Skids Off National Highway, Plunges 500 Feet Into Gorge In Kalimpong

December 14 – Mumbai

December 15 – Delhi

The tour begins in Kolkata, marking Messi’s much-awaited return to India after 14 years. Viewers can look forward to a high-energy, prime-time spectacle featuring a thrilling exhibition match with Indian and international football talent, Messi’s exclusive masterclass moments, nail-biting penalty shootouts, and a grand on-field felicitation of the football legend. The evening will culminate in a special musical tribute celebrating Messi’s journey and his deep connection with fans.

By offering free, high-quality live streaming, Waves OTT is ensuring that football fans across metros, towns, and rural India can come together to witness this historic moment, reinforcing Prasar Bharati’s commitment to making premium global content accessible to all.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Messi, Messi' Chants In Sell Out Salt Lake Stadium As Fans Await Argentina Legend's Arrival
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said:

“Streaming Messi’s GOAT India Tour freely for all viewers reflects our commitment to bringing world-class events to every Indian home. This is more than a sporting event, it is a cultural moment. Waves OTT is proud to enable millions of fans to witness Messi’s historic return to India together, without barriers.”

Waves OTT invites fans nationwide to download the app, tune in live, and be part of football history, as Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour unfolds live from December 13 to 15, exclusively on Waves OTT.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lionel Messi Returns To India After 14 Years — Watch The GOAT India Tour LIVE & Free On Waves OTT

Lionel Messi Returns To India After 14 Years — Watch The GOAT India Tour LIVE & Free On Waves OTT

Global Humane Society Presents Anant Ambani With Global Humanitarian Award For Leadership In...

Global Humane Society Presents Anant Ambani With Global Humanitarian Award For Leadership In...

ad:tech Honours Awards: Celebrating The Most Transformative Uses And Innovations In Advertising &...

ad:tech Honours Awards: Celebrating The Most Transformative Uses And Innovations In Advertising &...

Deepstory Brings A New, Intent-Driven Short-Video Experience: Calmer, Smarter & Ready For Scale

Deepstory Brings A New, Intent-Driven Short-Video Experience: Calmer, Smarter & Ready For Scale

Indian Army's Red Shield Division Organises Dzukou Valley Trek For Students Promoting Teamwork,...

Indian Army's Red Shield Division Organises Dzukou Valley Trek For Students Promoting Teamwork,...