Lionel Messi Returns To India After 14 Years — Watch The GOAT India Tour LIVE & Free On Waves OTT

Lionel Messi | Image: Inter Miami/ X

Waves OTT, the digital streaming platform of Prasar Bharati, is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for Indian sports fans by streaming Lionel Messi’s historic “GOAT India Tour” LIVE and completely free from December 13 to 15, exclusively on Waves OTT.

For the first time, fans across India will be able to watch every moment of Messi’s India tour live on their mobile phones, smart TVs, and connected devices without any subscription or payment, making it one of the most widely accessible global sporting events ever streamed in the country.

Three Cities. Three Nights. One Global Football Icon.

December 13 – Kolkata

December 14 – Mumbai

December 15 – Delhi

The tour begins in Kolkata, marking Messi’s much-awaited return to India after 14 years. Viewers can look forward to a high-energy, prime-time spectacle featuring a thrilling exhibition match with Indian and international football talent, Messi’s exclusive masterclass moments, nail-biting penalty shootouts, and a grand on-field felicitation of the football legend. The evening will culminate in a special musical tribute celebrating Messi’s journey and his deep connection with fans.

By offering free, high-quality live streaming, Waves OTT is ensuring that football fans across metros, towns, and rural India can come together to witness this historic moment, reinforcing Prasar Bharati’s commitment to making premium global content accessible to all.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said:

“Streaming Messi’s GOAT India Tour freely for all viewers reflects our commitment to bringing world-class events to every Indian home. This is more than a sporting event, it is a cultural moment. Waves OTT is proud to enable millions of fans to witness Messi’s historic return to India together, without barriers.”

Waves OTT invites fans nationwide to download the app, tune in live, and be part of football history, as Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour unfolds live from December 13 to 15, exclusively on Waves OTT.