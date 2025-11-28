Indian Army's Red Shield Division Organises Dzukou Valley Trek For Students Promoting Teamwork, Environment & Community Ties Ahead Of Hornbill Festival

Indian Army's Red Shield Division Organises Dzukou Valley Trek For Students | Indian Army

The Red Shield Division of the Indian Army organised a spirited two days and one night trek to Dzukou Valley, Viswema, Nagaland. The trek was flagged off on November 25, 2025 from Zakhama Military Station, Nagaland with the enthusiastic participation of fifty students and four teachers from St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Viswema.

The trek began from the base near Viswema village with a steady climb through dense forests, rocky patches, and occasional steep ascents, gradually introducing the young participants to the rugged beauty and diverse terrain of the eastern Himalayas. Hikers passed through a variety of landscapes, including shaded woodlands, open meadows, and scenic viewpoints offering panoramic views of the valley below. ​

The trek was flagged off on November 25, 2025 from Zakhama Military Station | Indian Army

The aim of this trek was to encourage youth engagement, outdoor learning, and environmental awareness, while further strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the Naga community.

The trek highlighted the strength of teamwork, the importance of patience, and the joy of achieving together, as students learned to support one another during steep climbs and long walks across the valley’s rolling ridges.

Students during the Dzukou Valley trek | Indian Army

Spending a night camping outdoors, the participants experienced both - the challenges and the wonders that nature offers, gaining confidence as they adapted to cold winds, simple facilities, and the thrill of being far from the comforts of home.​

As dusk settled over the chilling Dzukou Valley top, the campsite came alive around a warm bonfire where the children gathered in close-knit circles to beat the cold. Surrounded by starlit skies and the silhouettes of the surrounding hills, they sang songs and danced to the tune of popular English and Hindi numbers, their voices echoing gently across the valley and adding a festive spirit to the night.

In that shared space, teachers, students, and accompanying Army personnel laughed together, told stories, and celebrated small moments of courage from the trail, transforming the campsite into a vibrant classroom without walls.

An integral part of this programme was a Cleanliness Drive, as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, undertaken by the students at the top of the valley. This activity conveyed the message that protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility, especially in ecologically sensitive destinations like Dzukou, where increasing footfall demands conscious, responsible behaviour from every visitor.

The Indian Army is proud to partner in keeping this iconic valley clean and hopes that this spirit of service will remain with these young boys and girls long after the trek concludes, inspiring them to act as ambassadors of cleanliness and conservation in their homes, schools, and communities.​

Cleanliness drive by students | Indian Army

This event also served as a vibrant prelude to the 26th edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival. Known as the “Festival of Festivals,” the Hornbill Festival has been a cornerstone of cultural unity and tradition, showcasing the diverse and rich heritage of the region for the past twenty-six years through music, dance, crafts, and indigenous cuisine.

The Dzukou Valley Trek symbolized a harmonious blend of the Army’s ethos and the energy of youth, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering unity and vitality, while highlighting how adventure and culture can complement each other in strengthening social bonds.

Students gathered for group photo after the trek | Indian Army

The initiative also underlined the Army’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its bond with local communities and encourage active youth engagement in nation-building activities that promote fitness, discipline, and civic responsibility. This collaborative endeavour not only promotes physical well-being but also sets the stage for the grandeur and cultural vibrancy of the upcoming Hornbill Festival, linking the spirit of the mountains with the celebrations in the valleys below.