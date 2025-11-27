'With AI, Power Of 'Intellectual Coolies' Is Going To Go Away, I'm So Happy About This,' Says Sadhguru At INSIGHT: DNA OF Success 2025

Sadhguru inaugurates the 14th edition of INSIGHT at Isha Yoga Center, addressing global business leaders on agility, AI and conscious leadership | X - @SadhguruJV

November 27, 2025: "The world has become business-oriented, has begun to understand the nature, the safety and the quality of life depends on how we conduct our businesses. It is not just about military or politics. Our business determines how well people live. A time has come when businesses should belong to the future because they are the leading edge of the world," said Sadhguru at the opening session of the 14th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success at Isha Yoga Center Coimbatore today.

Sadhguru Academy is currently hosting its annual business leadership intensive for business owners and C-suite executives from November 27–30, 2025, at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The program features more than 200 participants from over 20 nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Singapore, and delves into the science of scaling one’s business as well as one’s inner capabilities.

Addressing concerns around artificial intelligence, Sadhguru positioned AI as a liberator of human potential and said, "The power of “intellectual coolies” is going to go away very soon and I'm so happy about this.... Your brain and your intelligence is to be used in a different way, which a machine can never do. People are thinking, “Oh, machines will come, everything will go away. Only data-related things will go away.”

He added, “It's for those people who thought they will do one job interview properly and after that their life is settled. For those people, this is a challenge. (If) you're an entrepreneur, you shouldn't care. It'll open up a million new possibilities that you never thought possible.”

Calling on entrepreneurs to be agile, he said, “The first thing you have to learn is to be agile. If you are an entrepreneur, that means you're on your toes all the time. An entrepreneur should not be thinking of survival. An entrepreneur is an adventurer wanting to create something, even if it costs life.”

“I hope this INSIGHT becomes a way for you to become more agile, more insightful, with more integrity. You will become innocent for integrity if you're not constantly questioning every step that you take. If you don't ask questions, you will start creating conclusions. Conclusion is death. Questions keep you agile and stepping into something fresh every day,” ended Sadhguru.

“If you've got a good and loyal team, they will stand by you in crisis,” Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, noted, adding that family support can be transformative. While a strong brand is essential for enduring challenging times in business, he reiterated that it is “better to fail doing the right thing than to succeed doing the wrong thing.”

Over the next two days, INSIGHT will feature an eminent lineup of Key Resource Leaders and speakers including Nitin Paranjpe (Non-Executive Chairman, Hindustan Unilever Ltd), Raj Sisodia (Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Conscious Capitalism Inc), Rohit Bansal (Co-Founder, AceVector and Titan Capital), Shashank Kumar (CEO & Co-Founder, DeHaat), and Dr. Bala Subramaniam (Professor of Anesthesia, Harvard Medical School and Director, Sadhguru Center for a Conscious Planet)

Established by Sadhguru, Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru Academy offers the highest quality of leadership education by integrating external skill sets with tools for wellbeing. Its aim is to create leaders whose human potential has found fullest expression, who are deeply rooted in their inner well-being and are able to operate from a sense of inclusiveness, resulting in more incisive actions and decisions.

