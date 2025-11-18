ad:tech HONOURS Awards 2026 Returns Stronger With An Expanded Framework; Celebrating India’s Innovative And Technology-led Digital Marketing Ecosystem

New Delhi, India: After a groundbreaking debut, ad:tech HONOURS returns in 2026 with its Second Edition, poised to become the definitive benchmark for technology-driven transformation and excellence in advertising.

Organised in partnership with the International Advertising Association (IAA) – India Chapter, ad:tech HONOURS 2026 is set to recognize the most impactful uses of marketing technology, data, platforms, and innovation shaping the future of marketing in India.

Spotlight Shift: Taking Center Stage on Day 1

Recognizing the growing significance and prestige of the awards, the HONOURS 2026 ceremony will now take place on Day 1 of ad:tech New Delhi. This shift gives outstanding work the prime spotlight, setting the celebratory tone right at the start of India's most influential marketing and technology event.

Expanded Framework: 22 Categories for a Future-Ready Ecosystem

Building on last year's strong momentum, ad:tech HONOURS dramatically expands from 10 to 22 categories. This deeper recognition framework covers:

MarTech & AdTech

Content Ecosystems & Commerce

Platform Innovation

Creator Excellence

AI, Data, and Performance Marketing

The broadened scope ensures recognition across the full marketing value chain—brands, agencies, platforms, publishers, creators, and technology enablers.

“Expanding the awards from 10 to 22 categories reflects how rapidly new-age platforms, tools, and solutions are redefining modern marketing. HONOURS 2026 captures this evolution — acknowledging innovation that drives real business impact for marketers.”

— Jaswant Singh, Country Head, ad:tech India

Strong Foundation Built in Year One

The inaugural edition saw strong participation across the marketing ecosystem, with winners demonstrating excellence in innovation, platform impact, and measurable performance. Notable 2025 winners included The Trade Desk, ARM Worldwide, Publicis, Social Beat, Tyroo, Trackier, and more. These winners set a strong benchmark for the second edition, inspiring the expanded framework and elevated focus for 2026.

Why ad:tech HONOURS is the Industry Standard

The awards are designed to elevate more than just creative output. They celebrate true impact by:

Measuring Impact, Not Just Output: Evaluating innovation, technology application, strategy, and measurable business results.

Recognizing the Entire Ecosystem: Spanning brands, agencies, martech, adtech, publishers, creators, and innovators.

Setting a Modern Benchmark: Categories are aligned with the capabilities shaping the next decade of marketing, including AI, automation, data, commerce, CX, and innovation.

“The partnership between ad:tech and IAA continues to be rooted in our shared commitment to elevating India’s marketing ecosystem. As we step into the second edition of HONOURS, we are proud to strengthen this platform that champions innovation, collaboration, and long-term industry growth.”

— Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter

Nominations & Event Details

The ad:tech HONOURS Awards 2026 ceremony is set to bring together CMOs, founders, creators, technology leaders, and platform partners for an evening dedicated to recognizing exceptional work.

Nominations: Now Open

Honours Night: 18 March 2026

Venue: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre (IICC Dwarka), New Delhi

Drinks reception begins at 6 PM

Access & Benefits:

Every shortlisted entry receives two complimentary passes. VIP Pass holders of ad:tech New Delhi 2026 also gain entry.