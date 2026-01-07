 Mumbai: Nita Ambani Honors India's Men's, Women's, & Blind Women's Cricket World Cup Champions At 2nd Edition Of United In Triumph Event
Mumbai: Nita Ambani Honors India's Men's, Women's, & Blind Women's Cricket World Cup Champions At 2nd Edition Of United In Triumph Event

Mrs. Nita Ambani hosted the second edition of United in Triumph in Mumbai, honoring India’s men’s, women’s, and blind women’s cricket World Cup-winning teams. The event celebrated their leadership, resilience, and victories, bringing together cricket legends, Olympians, and Bollywood icons to highlight sport’s power to unite and inspire the nation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Mumbai: Mrs. Nita M Ambani called the second edition of United in Triumph a thank you on behalf of every Indian to India's three World Cup winning teams: men's, women's and blind women in Mumbai on Monday.

Nita Ambani's Statement

Mrs. Ambani said, "I think we are starting the New Year's with a very special occasion. All three cricket teams, the men's cricket team, the women's cricket team and the blind cricket team of India are all here under one roof, and on behalf of every Indian, we are going to honour them for giving us so much joy and happiness."

Speaking about the unique power of sport and its transformational impact, Mrs. Ambani said, “Sport joins hearts and India. Today we are united in triumph. We are going to celebrate them and celebrate their victories.”

The true spirit of sacrifice, endeavor and sheer will encapsulated in an epic frame featuring the captains of the three world champion cricket teams including, Indian Blind Women’s team captain, Deepika TC, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur alongside Mrs. Nita Ambani at the second edition of the United in Triumph event in Mumbai.

The true spirit of sacrifice, endeavor and sheer will encapsulated in an epic frame featuring the captains of the three world champion cricket teams including, Indian Blind Women’s team captain, Deepika TC, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur alongside Mrs. Nita Ambani at the second edition of the United in Triumph event in Mumbai. |

At the heart of the celebration were India’s three World Cup–winning captains — Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepika TC — whose leadership, resilience and belief have shaped historic victories and inspired a nation.

The evening also saw the presence of the three World Cup–winning team players Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Ganga Kadam, alongside cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravichandran Ashwin, Olympic and Paralympic legends including Murlikant Petkar, Deepa Malik and Devendra Jhajaharia, and leading figures from Indian cinema – Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - creating a rare and powerful confluence of India’s most admired icons.

United in Triumph reflects Mrs. Ambani's vision of sport as a force for excellence, inclusion and unity, celebrating not just victories, but the values and purpose that define India's sporting journey.

