IMA POP Autumn Term 2025: 491 Officer Cadets Commissioned Into Indian Army, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Passing Out Parade | IMA

Dehradun: The Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, resonated with pride, tradition and military splendour as the 157th Passing Out Parade was held at the historic Drill Square today. The momentous occasion marked the commissioning of Officer Cadets into the Indian Army, reflecting the Academy’s enduring motto, “Valour and Wisdom”, and standing as a testament to the rigorous training, discipline and indomitable spirit of its cadets.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, reviewed the parade and congratulated the newly commissioned officers on successfully completing their training. Addressing the Officer Cadets on the occasion, the COAS underscored that the profession of arms is far more than an occupation - it is a sacred calling that demands unflinching dedication, selfless service and when required, the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. He lauded the Indian Military Academy’s illustrious legacy of producing visionary leaders and intrepid officers who have time and again upheld the highest traditions of courage and honour.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, reviewed the parade and congratulated the newly commissioned officers on successfully completing their training | IMA

The COAS highlighted the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the modern security environment, which increasingly spans across military, technological and societal domains. Citing Operation SINDOOR, he stated that today’s warfare demands seamless coordination between diplomacy and decisive military action. He observed that the Indian Army continues to evolve rapidly through modernisation and innovation and that the newly commissioned officers will play a pivotal role in this ongoing transformation. Emphasising leadership under uncertainty, he remarked that challenges of the future will not always offer clear answers and will test officers in their adaptability, judgement and integrity.

The COAS exhorted the young leaders to lead by example, uphold ethical conduct and urged them to become mentors and role models for their men, demonstrating moral courage, creative thinking and composure in crises. He also commended the 34 foreign officer cadets from 14 friendly foreign nations on their successful completion of training, noting that the friendships formed at the Academy symbolise lasting bonds that strengthen defence ties between nations. Acknowledging the role of instructors and staff, he praised their dedication to excellence in shaping officers of character and resilience. Expressing gratitude to the proud parents for their sacrifices and trust, he thanked them on behalf of a grateful nation for dedicating their sons to its defence.

Invoking the timeless wisdom of Chanakya, the COAS reminded the passing-out course that material possessions and life itself are transient, but Dharma - righteousness and duty - is eternal. He called upon every officer to uphold honour, loyalty and courage in service to the nation. Concluding his address, he urged the young officers to remain purposeful, prepared and ahead of the curve, inspiring them to serve with pride and conviction as true guardians of India’s sovereignty and future security.

A total of 525 Officer Cadets from the 157th Regular Course, 46th Technical Entry Scheme Course, 140th Technical Graduate Course, 55th Special Commissioned Officers Course and Territorial Army Online Entrance Exam 2023 Course, along with 34 Officer Cadets from 14 Friendly Foreign Nations, were commissioned. Their passage into commissioned service symbolises both the strengthening of India’s defence leadership and the continuity of enduring military partnerships with friendly countries.

The ceremony was witnessed by proud parents, family members, senior Army officers and distinguished guests. The parade culminated with the traditional ‘Antim Pag’ (final step), as the young officers marched forward, ready to uphold the sovereignty, honour and ideals of the nation.

Awards Presented by the Reviewing Officer: -

IMA POP Award Winners |

• Sword of Honour – Academy Cadet Adjutant Nishkal Dwivedi



• Gold Medal (First in Order of Merit) – Academy Cadet Adjutant Nishkal Dwivedi



• Silver Medal (Second in Order of Merit) – Battalion Under Officer Badal Yadav



• Bronze Medal (Third in Order of Merit) – Senior Under Officer Kamaljeet Singh



• Silver Medal (First in Order of Merit – Technical Graduate Course) – Officer Cadet Jadhav Sujeet Sampat



• Silver Medal (First in Order of Merit – Technical Entry Scheme - 46) – Wing Cadet Captain Abhinav Mehrotra



Silver Medal (Special Commission Officer) - Officer Cadet Sunil Kumar Chhetri



• Medal (First in Order of Merit – Foreign Cadet) – Junior Under Officer Mohammad Safin Ashraf from Bangladesh.



• Chief of the Army Staff Banner – Imphal Company (Overall First among 12 companies for Autumn Term 2025)

As the 157th Course begins its journey of leadership and service, the Indian Military Academy reaffirms its legacy as a premier institution committed to producing officers who will lead with courage, professionalism and unwavering dedication to the nation.