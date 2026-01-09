lAA Urges Everyone In Mumbai To Vote On January 15

With the BMC elections slated for January 15th in Mumbai, the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is placing a series of advertisements aimed at urging the electorate to exercise their franchise. |

With the BMC elections slated for January 15th in Mumbai, the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) is placing a series of advertisements aimed at urging the electorate to exercise their franchise.

Says President IAA Abhishek Karnani, "the anti voter- apathy campaign is one of the important cause-related campaigns the IAA has been regularly running.

The campaign has taken care to carefully remain apolitical and urges people to vote for specific issues and ultimately for themselves ".

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information please visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org