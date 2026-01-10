Mumbai: Veer Bajrang Sangh Hosts ‘Geetgatha’ Cultural Programme In Santacruz, Draws Over 700 Attendees

Veer Bajrang Sangh’s ‘Geetgatha’ programme at Santacruz draws a large crowd with patriotic and devotional performances | File Photo

Santacruz (Correspondent): On January 9, Veer Bajrang Sangh organised a grand cultural programme titled “Geetgatha” at Dhanpotdar Ground, Gajdhar Bandh, Santacruz. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from local residents, with over 700 people attending in large numbers.

Patriotic opening and tribute to 26/11 martyrs

The programme commenced with patriotic songs that set a powerful and emotional tone. Special musical presentations were dedicated to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which deeply moved the audience.

Through these songs, heartfelt tributes were paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, while also highlighting the pain of those tragic moments and the bravery of the security forces who stood firm in the face of terror.

Powada highlights ‘Developed Mumbai’ theme

One of the major highlights of the event was a powada (traditional ballad) based on the theme of “Developed Mumbai”. The performance showcased Mumbai’s journey of progress, focusing on infrastructure development such as the metro network, coastal road, improved civic amenities, cleanliness initiatives and the city’s steady march towards modernisation. The audience responded enthusiastically, applauding the performance with loud cheers.

Devotional finale

In the concluding session, devotional songs in remembrance of Lord Shri Ram were presented. These renditions created a spiritually charged atmosphere, filling the entire venue with devotion and reverence. The songs reflected the essence of Ram bhakti, Indian culture and traditional values.

Positive response from attendees

The entire programme was conducted in a disciplined and energetic manner. Attendees appreciated Veer Bajrang Sangh’s initiative and expressed the need for more such cultural programmes that promote patriotism, cultural awareness and social unity in the future.