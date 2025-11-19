Oscar And BAFTA-Nominated 'White Tiger' Producer Mukul Deora Joins Tara Gaming As Board Director & Transmedia Producer

Mumbai, XX November 2025: Tara Gaming Limited, the game-first entertainment studio creating India’s first global AAA game ‘The Age of Bhaarat’, today announced the appointment of Mukul Deora as Board Director & Transmedia Producer.

Deora, producer of the Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated The White Tiger (which topped Netflix charts in over 60 countries) and founder of the award-winning production company Lava Media, brings with him a rich legacy in cross-media storytelling and creative innovation. His appointment strengthens Tara Gaming’s mission to bring India’s rich epics to global audiences through interactive and cinematic experiences.

A multi-hyphenate creator and entrepreneur, Mukul Deora’s career spans music, film, and media. From his beginnings as a Sony BMG artist to producing internationally acclaimed films and developing transmedia IPs, his work has consistently bridged art, technology, and culture. At Tara Gaming, Deora will work closely with the leadership team, including Amitabh Bachchan, Amish Tripathi, Nouredine Abboud, and Nicolas Granatino, to shape the studio’s creative and strategic roadmap across film, games, and immersive content.

Speaking about the development, Mukul Deora said: “As a lifelong gamer, I’m thrilled to help make The Age of Bhaarat a global phenomenon. Working with Amitabhji, Amish, Nouredine, Nicolas, and the Tara Games team, we aim to take interactive storytelling to the next level while honoring India’s ancient heritage.”

Adding his thoughts on the appointment, Nouredine Abboud, Co-Founder, Executive Producer, Tara Gaming, said: “With ‘The Age of Bhaarat’ we are making history in gaming. Having Mukul Deora, who has already pushed boundaries in other fields of entertainment, join us and bring his international and local expertise is a testimony to our mission. I can’t wait to have our team work with him and make history together.”

Echoing this sentiment, Amish Tripathi, Co-founder of Tara Gaming, shared:

“Mukul is a classmate from Cathedral & John Connon School. I've long admired all that he has achieved in the music & movie space both in India and the world. It's a pleasure to be joining forces with Mukul — a school friend and a brilliant creative mind — on ‘The Age of Bhaarat’ now.”

Deora’s role will focus on transmedia expansion, creative strategy, and go-to-market planning for Tara Gaming’s growing portfolio of original IPs, beginning with its flagship title The Age of Bhaarat. Set in a reimagined world inspired by India’s epics, ‘The Age of Bhaarat’ is a dark-fantasy action-adventure that combines rich mythology, co-op gameplay systems, and world-class AAA production values to bring Indian storytelling to the global gaming stage.

Tara Gaming is forging a creative bridge between India and the world, where myth, technology, and storytelling converge. With a global team of 140+ artists, writers, and developers led by pioneers from film, publishing, and AAA gaming, the studio is building India’s first global game-first franchise universe.

Talking about the onboarding, Nicolas Granatino, Executive Chairman, Tara Gaming, shared: “Mukul has a rare mix of creative judgment and operating rigor. He knows how to translate a great story into a global IP. With him joining the Board, we are accelerating partnerships and the transmedia roadmap for The Age of Bhaarat franchise—and advancing our goal to bring Indian epics at the highest quality to audiences worldwide. He proved this path before from India: The White Tiger paired a distinctly Indian backdrop with global appeal, earning Oscar and BAFTA nominations and topping Netflix charts in 60+ countries”

As Tara Gaming moves toward the next development milestones for The Age of Bhaarat, Deora’s addition to the board underscores the studio’s growing commitment to storytelling excellence, creative authenticity, and international scale.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/prPOncMkV6c?si=8dtR3mD-7datWgJb

To know more about Tara Gaming Ltd: http://www.taragaming.com

Steam page:https://store.steampowered.com/app/3323210/The_Age_of_Bhaarat/?beta=0

Epic page : https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/the-age-of-bhaarat-b03683

About Tara Gaming:

Tara Gaming Limited is a London- and Pune-based entertainment company co-founded by Amitabh Bachchan, Amish Tripathi, and Nouredine Abboud, with producer of Oscar-nominated movies Mukul Deora joining as Board Director and Transmedia Producer. The studio is developing ‘The Age of Bhaarat’, India’s first AAA dark-fantasy action-adventure inspired by epic mythology. Built using Unreal Engine and developed by a fast growing and global team of 150, Tara Gaming’s mission is to create “recognizably Indian, globally relatable” stories that transcend platforms and genres by bringing together leaders from film, literature, and gaming to shape India’s first game-first cinematic universe.