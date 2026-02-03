 SBI Donates Ambulance, Medical Equipment & Water Purifiers Under CSR Drive
SBI has contributed Rs 2.1 crore under its CSR programme for healthcare and hygiene projects in Mumbai and nearby districts. The bank donated a cardiac ambulance, medical equipment, water purifiers and sanitary pad incinerators to improve health and living standards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has contributed Rs 2.1 crore towards healthcare and hygiene projects under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

The CSR initiatives were carried out by SBI Mumbai Metro Circle and the donations were presented by SBI Chairman Shri C.S. Setty, in the presence of senior bank officials, including Smt. Manju Sharma, Chief General Manager, Mumbai Metro Circle.

Support for emergency healthcare

As part of the programme, SBI donated a cardiac ambulance worth ₹26.49 lakh to Matoshree Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde Hospital in Thane. This ambulance will help provide faster emergency medical services, especially for people from economically weaker sections who often struggle to access timely healthcare.

Medical equipment for tribal areas

SBI also provided medical equipment and testing kits worth Rs 73.80 lakh to six Primary Health Centres under the District Health Officer, Zilla Parishad Palghar. These centres are located in tribal areas such as Wada, Vasai, Dahanu, Jawahar, Mokhada and Saphale. The equipment will be used for testing diseases like sickle cell anaemia and beta thalassemia, which are common in these regions.

Clean drinking water for schools

To improve access to safe drinking water, SBI installed RO water purifiers and coolers in 100 Zilla Parishad schools across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The project cost Rs 73.75 lakh and will benefit thousands of school students by ensuring clean and safe water on campus.

Promoting hygiene and menstrual health

SBI also installed sanitary pad incinerators in 46 schools across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts at a cost of ₹37.54 lakh. This initiative aims to promote hygiene, proper waste disposal and awareness about menstrual health among schoolgirls.

SBI’s commitment to social welfare

These CSR initiatives reflect SBI’s long-term commitment to supporting society through meaningful projects. By focusing on healthcare, clean water and hygiene, SBI is helping improve the quality of life for underprivileged communities and encouraging healthier living conditions.

