 Easy Home Finance’s Equity Capital Crosses $80 Million As Investcorp Leads Series C
Easy Home Finance, a pan-India mortgage-tech company, raised $30 million in Series C funding led by Investcorp Growth Equity and Opportunity Funds, with participation from existing investors Claypond Capital and SMBC Asia Fund. Total equity raised now exceeds $80 million. The funds will fuel pan-India expansion, faster distribution, and product innovation in India’s deepening mortgage market.

Thursday, January 29, 2026
Mumbai: Easy Home Finance (“Company”), a pan-India mortgage-tech company, has raised $30 million in a Series C funding round led by Investcorp Growth Equity Fund and Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund (together referred to as “Investcorp”), with participation from existing investors of the Company. With this round, the total equity capital raised by the Company has now surpassed $80 million, supporting the Company’s continued expansion across India’s growing mortgage market.

This Series C round follows the Company’s earlier $35 million Series B round led by Ranjan Pai’s Claypond Capital, alongside Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Asia Fund. Both investors have also participated in the latest round. The successive rounds of investment by the exiting investors reflect sustained investor conviction as the Company accelerates distribution, expands its market presence and further deepens its technology capabilities across the home-loan lifecycle. Easy Home Finance’s shareholder base now includes a mix of global and domestic private equity funds, as alongside prominent large family offices.

The round marks Investcorp’s entry into the mortgage-tech and lending sector in India, signalling a renewed focus on scaled lending franchises and long-duration investment opportunities in the Indian financial services landscape.

Rohit Chokhani, Managing Director of Easy Home Finance, said, “This equity raise is a statement of intent. We are building for scale—pan-India expansion, faster distribution, and deeper investment across product and talent. The participation of Investcorp, alongside continued support from Claypond, and SMBC our long-term shareholders, strengthens our ability to move faster and build bigger.”

Anshuman Goenka- Partner, Investcorp said, “India’s mortgage market continues to deepen, creating opportunities for fast-scaling institutions capable of addressing this large, under-served segment with operational discipline. We are pleased to lead this equity infusion and support Rohit’s vision for Easy Home Finance. The Company has built a rapidly growing mortgage lending platform powered by best-in-class technology and a credit first approach – critical foundations for long term scalability.”

Rajeev Ranka, Partner for SMBC Asia Rising Fund said, “We are pleased to continue supporting Easy Home Finance as it scales its mortgage-tech franchise across India. We see strong alignment in the company’s ambition and the opportunity ahead.”

Shekhar Garisa, Managing Director for Claypond Capital said, “Easy Home Finance has consistently demonstrated momentum and clarity of execution. We are pleased to continue supporting the company as it enters its next phase.”

Easy Home Finance noted that the newly raised capital will be deployed to accelerate expansion into new markets across India and to further invest in product development and technology.

