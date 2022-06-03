ICICI Home Finance enters into co-lending partnership with Easy Home Finance

The partnership will leverage ICICI HFC‘s expertise in the affordable housing segment and EASY’s tech capabilities to enable quick disbursement of affordable home loans. /Rohit Chokhani, MD, Easy Home Finance |

Easy Home Finance Ltd (EASY), mortgage tech company, along with ICICI Home Finance Company Limited (ICICI HFC), announced it has entered into a co-lending partnership to disburse affordable home loans in the country.

This partnership will leverage ICICI HFC‘s expertise in affordable housing segment and EASY’s tech capabilities to enable quick disbursement of affordable home loans, it said in a press statement.

The co-origination, underwriting and disbursement activities from both the parties together will enable a seamless process for new home buyers. Easy’s asset-light model of Neo Banking Mortgage and a greater reach for digital home loans combined with rural – urban connect of ICICI HFC will help customers get home loan processed faster, the statement added.

Rohit Chokhani, Managing Director, Easy Home Finance Limited, said, “We aim at making our customers’ home ownership journey easier while offering them highly-interactive digital experiences. Customers will now be able to enjoy the best of both worlds.”

Speaking on the partnership, Anirudh Kamani, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited, said, “This partnership will help us provide affordable home loans faster and a seamless home buying experience for our customers. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Easy Home Finance and work towards our common goal to support Housing for All”.

Easy Home Finance Limited earlier had announced a MaaS (Mortage as a Service) partnership with ESAF Bank. The company had earlier raised its Series-A round from domestic private equity Xponentia Capital, as well as Harbourfront Japan, Finsight VC, RaSa Future Fund, Navida Capital Sweden & Integra Software.