Saparya National Montessori Conference 2026 To Unite Educators And Parents For Holistic Learning In Mumbai

Saparya is the 7th National Montessori Conference, organised by the Indian Montessori Foundation (IMF), in affiliation with the Association Montessori Internationale (AMI).
It is scheduled for Friday 23 and Saturday 24 January 2026, at Hotel Sahara Star, Andheri, Mumbai.
The theme is “Serving One – Serving All” (Saparya is a Sanskrit term meaning “to serve”).
Target audience includes parents, educators, schools, and the Montessori community across India.
A panel of International Montessorians will help provide an insight into Montessori philosophy from early years to adolescence as well offer a diverse and rich platform for deep discussions and insights.