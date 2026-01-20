 Saparya National Montessori Conference 2026 To Unite Educators And Parents For Holistic Learning In Mumbai
Saparya National Montessori Conference 2026 To Unite Educators And Parents For Holistic Learning In Mumbai

The Indian Montessori Foundation will organise Saparya, the 7th National Montessori Conference, on January 23 and 24, 2026, at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. Held in affiliation with AMI, the event will bring together parents, educators and schools. International Montessori experts will discuss education philosophy from early years to adolescence.

Saparya is the 7th National Montessori Conference, organised by the Indian Montessori Foundation (IMF), in affiliation with the Association Montessori Internationale (AMI).

It is scheduled for Friday 23 and Saturday 24 January 2026, at Hotel Sahara Star, Andheri, Mumbai.

The theme is “Serving One – Serving All” (Saparya is a Sanskrit term meaning “to serve”).

Target audience includes parents, educators, schools, and the Montessori community across India.

A panel of International Montessorians will help provide an insight into Montessori philosophy from early years to adolescence as well offer a diverse and rich platform for deep discussions and insights.

