SMFG India Credit Partners With Google To Offer Collateral-Free Personal Loans To Millions Of Indians Via Google Pay

Mumbai, 27 January 2026: SMFG India Credit (SMICC), one of India’s leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Pay to provide collateral-free personal loans to Google Pay users across the country. Through this collaboration, SMFG India Credit will offer personal loans, empowering Google Pay users to meet their diverse financial needs.

With this partnership, loans can be disbursed quickly within minutes to eligible Google Pay users who apply for a loan within the app. This end-to-end digital process ensures a fast, safe, flexible and hassle-free borrowing experience, aligning with the evolving expectations of India’s digital savvy customers.

This partnership underscores SMFG India Credit’s commitment to driving financial inclusion by making formal credit more accessible to underserved and emerging customer segments. It also strengthens SMICC’s leadership in the digital lending ecosystem, leveraging innovative technology to extend its reach and impact.

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Ajay Pareek, Chief Business Officer, SMFG India Credit said “As part of its long-term strategy, SMFG India Credit continues to strengthen its leadership in the digital lending ecosystem by leveraging technology and forming strategic alliances with fintech platforms. These efforts reflect the company’s focus on expanding reach, promoting financial empowerment, and supporting the nation’s vision of a digitally inclusive economy.”