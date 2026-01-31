'The Wait Is Over': CREDAI-BANM Raigad's 9th Property Expo 2026 Signals Navi Mumbai's Golden Era Is NOW

Navi Mumbai: For years, Navi Mumbai has been called the “city of the future.” This February, that future becomes the present.



The CREDAI-BANM Raigad Welfare Association proudly announces the 9th Property



Expo 2026, scheduled from 6th to 9th February 2026 at Kamothe (Opposite



Khandeshwar Railway Station) — an event that marks a historic milestone in the region’s real estate and infrastructure journey.



The Expo has consistently attracted over 50,000 visitors per edition, and with the region’s rapidly transforming infrastructure and heightened buyer interest, the Association is expecting this footfall to double in 2026, making it the largest property exhibition ever held in Navi Mumbai–Raigad.



The Expo has also emerged as a significant business generator for the real estate ecosystem, having facilitated thousands of property transactions and investments worth several hundred crores of rupees over previous editions, thereby contributing directly to regional economic growth and employment generation.



Importantly, the Property Expo aligns closely with the Government’s urban development vision for Navi Mumbai and Raigad, supporting planned growth, transit-oriented development, affordable housing, and infrastructure-led expansion — making it not just a real estate event, but a platform that complements public policy and regional urban planning goals.

No Longer a Promise — Now a Reality

The Expo’s theme, “Apna Time Aagaya!”, is not just a slogan — it reflects today’s reality. With the Navi Mumbai International Airport operational, the Atal Setu (MTHL) drastically reducing travel time to South Mumbai, and the Metro network enhancing last-mile connectivity, Navi Mumbai has officially entered its golden growth phase.



To commemorate this defining moment, Bollywood icon Shilpa Shetty will grace the occasion, adding star power to a landmark event that brings together tens of thousands of homebuyers and investors from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



Leadership Speak

Mr. Jeetu Jagwani, President, CREDAI-BANM Raigad, said:



“Navi Mumbai and Raigad are witnessing a once-in-a-generation transformation. This Expo



is not just about property sales; it is about showcasing the true maturity of this market — where infrastructure, lifestyle, and investment potential come together. The 9th Property Expo marks the beginning of a new growth chapter for our region.”



Mr. Harnish Karia, Convener, CREDAI-BANM Raigad Property Expo 2026, added:



“We have curated this Expo to ensure transparency, choice, and value for every homebuyer. With over 70 developers and 300+ projects, buyers can compare, decide, and invest with confidence — all under one roof.”



Mr. Pulin Parikh, Co-Convener, Property Expo 2026, stated:



“Today’s buyer is informed, aspirational, and value-driven. Our aim is to create not just a property exhibition, but a home-buying experience — with verified projects, best-in-class offers, and a platform that truly empowers the consumer.”



Mr. Rushish Timbadia, Co-Convener, Property Expo 2026, said:



“This Expo reflects the new confidence of Navi Mumbai and Raigad as India’s fastest emerging real estate destinations. Our focus is to ensure a seamless, transparent, and rewarding experience for every visitor who walks into the exhibition.”



Don’t Just Buy a Home — Win a Lifestyle



The 9th Property Expo goes beyond property shopping — it’s a celebration of new beginnings. Visitors making a Spot Booking during the Expo stand a chance to win from one of the most exciting reward programs ever introduced at a property exhibition:



Grand Prize: A brand-new Hyundai Venue

Tech Rewards: iPhones and iPads for lucky winners

Home Upgrades: LED TVs ranging from 32” to 65”

Visitor Exclusives: Expo-only discounts, special pricing, and processing fee waivers valid strictly during the event period.