 Chinmaya Amrit Yatra Reaches Mumbai, Marks 75 Years Of Chinmaya Mission Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomePress-releaseChinmaya Amrit Yatra Reaches Mumbai, Marks 75 Years Of Chinmaya Mission Celebrations

Chinmaya Amrit Yatra Reaches Mumbai, Marks 75 Years Of Chinmaya Mission Celebrations

Chinmaya Amrit Yatra reached Mumbai during Chinmaya Mission’s 75-year celebrations. The 295-day journey will cover 35,000 km across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It aims to spread Bhagavad Gita teachings, especially among youth, through Digital Yajna, spiritual events and community participation before concluding in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Chinmaya Amrit Yatra reached Mumbai on February 5, 2026, as part of Chinmaya Mission’s 75-year celebrations, called the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav. The yatra carries the spiritual legacy of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda along with sacred items, archives, and teachings of Vedanta. The Mumbai arrival was guided by Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, and Swami Tejomayananda, former Global Head.

This yatra is a 295-day spiritual journey that started on December 31, 2025, from Chinmaya Vibhooti in Pune. It will end at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 23, 2026. The yatra will travel around 35,000 kilometres across India and will also visit Nepal and Sri Lanka. The goal is to spread Vedantic wisdom and spiritual values across regions and cultures.

A key part of the yatra is the Digital Yajna. It includes recorded teachings of Swami Chinmayananda translated and voiced in regional languages. This helps young people and first-time listeners understand the Bhagavad Gita and its message for daily life.

The yatra also includes a special travelling vehicle called the Vahini. It displays Gurudev’s personal items like Padukas, clothes, and other belongings. The space is designed for prayer, learning, and reflection. The yatra also includes Paduka Pujas, community events, and interactive sessions, especially for youth.

FPJ Shorts
Berger Paints Consolidated Profit Slips To ₹271 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹2,984 Crore
Berger Paints Consolidated Profit Slips To ₹271 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Steady At ₹2,984 Crore
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Psychiatrist Urges Psychological Autopsy After 3 Minor Girls Die By Suicide Over Korean Game
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Psychiatrist Urges Psychological Autopsy After 3 Minor Girls Die By Suicide Over Korean Game
IIT Bombay releases UCEED Part A Cutoff 2026 on uceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Link Here
IIT Bombay releases UCEED Part A Cutoff 2026 on uceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Link Here
BIG Relief For BJP MP Anurag Thakur! SC Lifts 9-Year Ban On Ex-BCCI President, Allows Him To Hold Office
BIG Relief For BJP MP Anurag Thakur! SC Lifts 9-Year Ban On Ex-BCCI President, Allows Him To Hold Office

In Mumbai, the yatra included a spiritual procession with prayers, bhajans, and seva activities. YuvaVeers, or young volunteers, are travelling across the country with the yatra as part of their spiritual service.

Many industry leaders and dignitaries attended the Mumbai event. Mission leaders said the yatra aims to connect youth with the Bhagavad Gita and help build strong values, clarity of thought, and purpose in life.

The yatra will end with a three-day national gathering in New Delhi in October 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chinmaya Amrit Yatra Reaches Mumbai, Marks 75 Years Of Chinmaya Mission Celebrations
Chinmaya Amrit Yatra Reaches Mumbai, Marks 75 Years Of Chinmaya Mission Celebrations
SBI Donates Ambulance, Medical Equipment & Water Purifiers Under CSR Drive
SBI Donates Ambulance, Medical Equipment & Water Purifiers Under CSR Drive
'The Wait Is Over': CREDAI-BANM Raigad's 9th Property Expo 2026 Signals Navi Mumbai's Golden Era Is...
'The Wait Is Over': CREDAI-BANM Raigad's 9th Property Expo 2026 Signals Navi Mumbai's Golden Era Is...
Easy Home Finance’s Equity Capital Crosses $80 Million As Investcorp Leads Series C
Easy Home Finance’s Equity Capital Crosses $80 Million As Investcorp Leads Series C
SMFG India Credit Partners With Google To Offer Collateral-Free Personal Loans To Millions Of...
SMFG India Credit Partners With Google To Offer Collateral-Free Personal Loans To Millions Of...