Chinmaya Amrit Yatra Reaches Mumbai, Marks 75 Years Of Chinmaya Mission Celebrations

Mumbai: The Chinmaya Amrit Yatra reached Mumbai on February 5, 2026, as part of Chinmaya Mission’s 75-year celebrations, called the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav. The yatra carries the spiritual legacy of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda along with sacred items, archives, and teachings of Vedanta. The Mumbai arrival was guided by Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head of Chinmaya Mission, and Swami Tejomayananda, former Global Head.

This yatra is a 295-day spiritual journey that started on December 31, 2025, from Chinmaya Vibhooti in Pune. It will end at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 23, 2026. The yatra will travel around 35,000 kilometres across India and will also visit Nepal and Sri Lanka. The goal is to spread Vedantic wisdom and spiritual values across regions and cultures.

A key part of the yatra is the Digital Yajna. It includes recorded teachings of Swami Chinmayananda translated and voiced in regional languages. This helps young people and first-time listeners understand the Bhagavad Gita and its message for daily life.

The yatra also includes a special travelling vehicle called the Vahini. It displays Gurudev’s personal items like Padukas, clothes, and other belongings. The space is designed for prayer, learning, and reflection. The yatra also includes Paduka Pujas, community events, and interactive sessions, especially for youth.

In Mumbai, the yatra included a spiritual procession with prayers, bhajans, and seva activities. YuvaVeers, or young volunteers, are travelling across the country with the yatra as part of their spiritual service.

Many industry leaders and dignitaries attended the Mumbai event. Mission leaders said the yatra aims to connect youth with the Bhagavad Gita and help build strong values, clarity of thought, and purpose in life.

The yatra will end with a three-day national gathering in New Delhi in October 2026.