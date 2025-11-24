IAA And Snapchat Unveil 'The Vibe': A First-of-its-Kind Initiative Showcasing The Future Of Storytelling Through Augmented Reality

‘The Vibe’, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to introduce India’s creative community to the evolving possibilities of Augmented Reality (AR) in brand storytelling. |

Mumbai, India: 20th November 2025: The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, in collaboration with Snapchat - the go-to visual messaging platform for Gen Zs and young India, debuted ‘The Vibe’, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to introduce India’s creative community to the evolving possibilities of Augmented Reality (AR) in brand storytelling.

The event brought together 150 + leading creative professionals from across the industry, with representation from Ogilvy, McCann, VML, Leo Burnett, Accenture Song, Schbang, Havas, Tilt Brand Solutions, Talented, FCB Kinnect, 22 Feet, One Hand Clap, WATConsult, Whoppl, and Moonshot, as well as Kulfi Collective, Rediffusion, Creativeland Asia, Dentsu Creative, Blink, Manja, Mullen Lintas, Lowe Lintas, and Madison Communications.

The evening began with a welcome address by Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India, followed by remarks from Kranti Gada, IAA Mancom Member & Lead for the IAA Young Professionals Program. She highlighted the program’s focus on empowering professionals under 35 through industry exposure, learning platforms, and meaningful networking opportunities.

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India, |

Kranti Gada |

Setting the context for the evening, Saket Jha Saurabh, Director & Head – Content & AR Partnerships at Snap Inc., outlined the current AR landscape and its growing importance for agencies, brands, and creators. Their perspectives laid the foundation for the keynote that followed.

Saket Jha Saurabh |

Avijit Pathak, Creative Lead at Snap Inc., delivered a comprehensive session on AR tools, creative workflows, and marketing applications—providing attendees with practical insights into how AR can deepen engagement and elevate brand experiences.

Avijit Pathak |

Avijit Pathak |

The program also featured an engaging fireside chat with Snap Star Amulya Rattan, moderated by Roxanne Chinoy, Talent Partnerships, Snap Inc. Amulya, who, with a community of over 9 million followers across platforms, shared her firsthand experiences on how AR is transforming content creation.

An open audience Q&A encouraged discussion on real-world use cases, production approaches, and collaborative Opportunities.

Guests then had the opportunity to experience Snap’s AR Spectacles offering an immersive demonstration of next-generation storytelling capabilities. The evening concluded with networking over food and drinks, bringing together innovators, creators, and agency leaders.

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as its members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.

For more information visit www.iaaindiachapter.org or email secretariat@iaaindiachapter.org