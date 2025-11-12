Bihar Assembly Elections: State Records Highest-Ever 67% Voter Turnout

Bihar has created electoral history with a record 67% voter turnout across both phases of the 2025 Assembly elections, the highest ever in the state’s history.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the achievement reflects the success of its systematic planning and the effectiveness of its voter awareness initiative, SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation).

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha, who served as the SVEEP icon for Bihar, played a key role in motivating voters across the state. Known for his deep connection with his home state, Jha participated in extensive awareness campaigns across Samastipur, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Bettiah, Motihari, and Patna, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote.

ECI officials said that the campaign combined ground-level outreach, cultural events, and creative awareness drives to make voting a celebration rather than a mere civic duty. Volunteers, local administrations, and civil society groups also contributed significantly to the initiative.

Kranti Prakash Jha, a popular actor and social advocate, was praised for bringing a relatable and human touch to the campaign. His engagement with local communities helped amplify SVEEP’s message and boost participation, officials added.

With the record turnout, the ECI said Bihar has demonstrated what collective awareness and civic responsibility can achieve. The 2025 elections, it said, will be remembered not only for the numbers but for the spirit of participation that defined them.