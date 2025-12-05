ad:tech Honours Awards: Celebrating The Most Transformative Uses And Innovations In Advertising & Marketing Technology In Association with IAA – India Chapter

New Delhi, India – ad:tech India, in association with the International Advertising Association (IAA)-India Chapter, proudly announces the 2nd edition of the ad:tech Honours Awards, returning after a successful debut in 2025.

Launched to celebrate the use of technology, tools, and platforms that elevate marketing performance, the ad:tech Honours shine a spotlight on the brands, agencies, and technology partners who are shaping the next era of marketing effectiveness.

As technology rapidly accelerates marketing intelligence, automation, and creativity, the 2026 edition expands its scope to honour both impactful use cases and breakthrough innovations across the AdTech and MarTech landscape.

Jaswant Singh, Managing Director, India at ad:tech says,

“For the first time, India’s marketing ecosystem has a dedicated platform to honour excellence in advertising and marketing technology. The ad:tech Honours reflect our belief that technology is reshaping every layer of marketing — from intelligence and automation to creativity and measurement. By recognising these innovations, we’re helping the industry move boldly into its next chapter.”

Introducing the New Category: Innovation of the Year

This year, ad:tech introduces the Innovation of the Year category — a bold expansion designed to recognise innovation at all stages.

This award will honour:

Proven products that are reinventing themselves, and

Bold new ideas — even in alpha or beta — that demonstrate the potential to disrupt the status quo.

Because in marketing technology,

Real innovation doesn’t always start with scale. It starts with intent, courage, and the willingness to disrupt what already exists.

The addition of this category ensures that forward-thinking startups, early-stage builders, and next-gen platforms stand shoulder to shoulder with established players driving transformation.

2026 Award Categories

The ad:tech Honours Awards will recognise technology excellence across 22 distinct categories under 11 Key Pillars, representing the full spectrum of marketing innovation:

• Social Media Management & Analytics – Optimising publishing, sentiment, and performance.

• Community & UGC Engagement – Building active, high-engagement communities.

• Influencer Measurement & Analytics – Ensuring authenticity and measurable ROI.

• Influencer Management – Enabling seamless brand–creator collaboration.

• Omnichannel Marketing Automation – Automating journeys across all channels.

• Email & Messaging Automation – Personalised, trigger-based communications.

• AI-Powered Media – AI-driven planning, targeting, and delivery.

• Predictive AI – Behaviour forecasting and personalised recommendations.

• AI Conversation Agent – Advanced chat & voice interactions.

• GenAI-Led Creative – AI-generated copy, visuals, and video.

• Creative AI Collaboration – Co-creation tools blending human + AI.

• DCO (AI-Led) – Real-time creative generation and optimisation.

• Programmatic Audio – Automated ads across streaming & podcasts.

• Interactive DOOH – Real-time, interactive digital outdoor experiences.

• Connected TV Advertising – Addressable & programmatic OTT/CTV.

• Retail Media Advertising – First-party data–powered retail ad solutions.

• Immersive Retail Tech – AR/3D experiences and virtual try-ons.

• OTT Innovation – AI-driven, shoppable, interactive OTT formats.

• Loyalty, Retention & CLV – Increasing long-term customer value.

• Search, SEO & Performance – High-ROI optimisation tools.

• Affiliate & Partner Marketing – Driving partnerships and commerce growth.

NEW

• Innovation of the Year – Honouring transformative ideas and breakthrough technologies launched in the last 24 months.



See the full list of Award Categories here

Honouring the Builders, Thinkers & Innovators Defining Tomorrow

With the rapid convergence of AI, automation, data intelligence, and consumer experience, the ad:tech Honours Awards recognise those who are not just adapting — but leading marketing into its next frontier.

The awards underscore ad:tech India and IAA’s shared mission to:

Champion technology excellence

Encourage responsible innovation

Celebrate measurable marketing impact

Recognise both visionaries and practitioners

Nominations & Event Details

Nominations Now Open

Honours Night: 18 March 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre (IICC Dwarka), New Delhi

Drinks reception begins at 6 PM

Access & Benefits:

• Every shortlisted entry receives two complimentary passes to Honours Night

• VIP Pass holders of ad:tech New Delhi 2026 also gain entry